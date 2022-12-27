When it comes to Turkish cuisine, perhaps one of the most important flavors that comes to mind is Dolma – a family of stuffed dishes dating back to the Ottoman Empire and literally translates as "stuffed." As a matter of fact, it is a delicious food variety that you can find in the cuisines from the Balkans, South Caucasus, Central Asia, Mediterranean, Aegean and the Middle East.

Whatever you can think of, from cabbages to fruit, if its insides can be emptied, and filled with stuffing such as rice, Bulgur, or meat, then it is good for Dolma. All you have to do is decide what you will fill it with, what you will fill, and fill the stuff you have prepared by stuffing the vegetable or fruit. Although it appears to be such an easy dish, its taste is something that cannot be understated.

Let's see what varieties of this dish are made in Türkiye, which can be made using many different vegetables, fruits, seafood and even leaves.

Stuffed pepper

When it comes to Dolma, one of the first examples that comes to mind and eyes of many people is stuffed pepper. This type of stuffing, which is made by mixing rice cooked with various spices into pepper which can be of green or red capia variety, can be served cold or hot.

Stuffed pepper, which can also be made by adding minced meat, are usually served hot, but the variety known as stuffed pepper with olive oil which goes without minced meat, and can also be eaten cold. Stuffed pepper is a dish that often decorates the tables of every Turkish family. Even for those who live far from their families, the stuffed pepper variety is often a craving.

There are also different cooking methods for the stuffed pepper variety. Minced meat is not added to the stuffed pepper cooked in the oven, which is generally the Balkan style. The stuffing of pepper, boiled in water in a pot, is also usually paired with minced meat.

Stuffed pepper is one of the most classic types, and it is still often the most preferred type of stuffing.

Stuffed eggplants

This stuffing method, which is done using dried or fresh aubergines, or eggplants, is filled with a stuffing whose main ingredient is rice. As with stuffed pepper, stuffed aubergines can be cooked in the oven or boiled in a pot. Stuffed eggplant, which is often seen as a competitor to stuffed pepper, can even race way ahead when prepared by crafty hands.

Stuffed onions

Onion, which is included in almost every dish, appears as a main ingredient this time. When onions are stuffed with a spicy rice mortar, a delicious stuffing is obtained. I think this stuffing is a type that will make even those who don't like onions, love it.

Stuffed zucchini

Now I'm going to tell you about a kind of stuffing that is small enough to eat in one bite, but possesses an impressionable flavor. Stuffed zucchini, which is mostly made in the Aegean and Mediterranean regions, is prepared by collecting zucchini flowers in the morning and filling them while they are open, with a core of rice. Therefore, this type of stuffing can be made daily. Although it is a bit difficult to gather the ingredients and prepare, the flavor that circulates in your palate the moment you put it in your mouth, is worth every inconvenioence.

Stuffed artichokes

Another stuffed dish from the Aegean cuisine, which is full of healthy dishes, is stuffed artichokes. This healthy vegetable is made by hollowing out and filling a mortar enriched with green herbs, the main ingredient of which is rice or Bulgur. The herbs used in Aegean cuisine especially enrich the stuffing of this Dolma. The stuffing made by adding dill, fresh mint, parsley and fresh onion makes it quite fresh.

Stuffed mussels

So, you're thinking "how can seafood be good for stuffing?" In fact, perhaps one of the most delicious Dolma varieties is stuffed mussels. Again, the main ingredient is rice, enriched with spices, and sometimes sweet ingredients such as currants are added to the mortar, which is added to cleaned mussels after which they are closed and cooked.

You have to open the mussel shells again when eating. It is eaten by squeezing plenty of lemon over the stuffed mussels, in which the mussel meat and the prepared rice stuffing are cooked together. This Dolma type, which is generally considered a street food and used in competitions to determine how many you can eat in one sitting, is very popular in many coastal cities of Türkiye.

Stuffed quince

Of course, this beautiful and vitamin-rich fruit, which adorns our kitchens when winter dawns, is not only used in desserts. Quince, a fruit that you can turn into a main dish, can be one of the unforgettable tastes of your tables with its rice stuffing added to it.

Filled grape leaves

This variety, known by some as Sarma or wrapping, and described by others as Dolma or stuffing, is perhaps one of the most difficult but most delicious offerings of Turkish cuisine. Turkish people have a very special place in their hearts and stomachs for Sarma. Maybe it's rare to find someone who doesn't like it.

Flavors such as currants, pine nuts and cinnamon can also be added to its filling, the main ingredient of which is rice. The inner material enriched with different spices is added to the leaves and prepared by wrapping the leaves.

Stuffed leaves, which can also be eaten cold with olive oil, is a popular stuffing made in almost every region of Türkiye. There are also different types of stuffing made using leaves in this manner. For example, they can be made with leaves such as black cabbage and chard.

Many varieties of Dolma are served with yogurt on the side or on top in Türkiye. In my opinion, yogurt is the wingman of many types of Dolma. In particular, I can't imagine stuffed peppers and stuffed leaves without yogurt.

As you can see, Dolma is a kind of food that can be made from many things. The above are just some of them. In Türkiye, stuffings are made from many things other than what I have written.

When you go to the market or the Bazaar, you can ask yourself the question of whether something can be stuffed while browsing the products in the aisles. If you are thinking about what to cook tonight, you can make one of the stuffings above, or you can create a different Dolma which you can prepare by buying any product suitable for stuffing.