Türkiye’s minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ibrahim Yumaklı, announced that the traditional Kahramanmaraş pastry, known as "Maraş çöreği," has received geographical indication certification from the European Union.

Yumaklı shared the news on his official social media account, highlighting the international recognition of the region’s culinary heritage.

“Just as Çağlayancerit walnuts and Maraş tarhana have been recognized, Maraş çöreği is another culinary delight from Kahramanmaraş to receive EU certification,” Yumaklı wrote. “With this, the number of Turkish products registered with the EU has risen to 44.”

According to Yumaklı, Maraş çöreği is distinguished by its unique preparation, baking in a stone oven and traditional production methods. The pastry has been a staple of Ramadan tables for centuries and remains a beloved symbol of the region’s rich gastronomic history.