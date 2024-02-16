Each season carries its own distinct atmosphere, accompanied by a unique selection of seasonal delicacies. In winter, Turkish cuisine shines with hearty soups and stews, offering warmth and comfort amid the cold.

Check out these 10 specialties in Turkish cuisine that stand out in winter:

Soup for soul!

While Turks love soup and will consume this particular specialty year-round and at all hours of the day, in winter, satisfying soups such as chicken broth, offal soups, tomato-based and plain lentil soups and tarhana take center stage, for either breakfast, as a starter or as an entire meal.

Most soups have their own accompaniment on the side such as lemon for lentil soups and tarhana and diced garlic in vinegar for offal. That’s right, tripe, referred to as Işkembe and Kelle Paça, a soup consisting of a lamb’s skull is actually one of the most popular soups in Türkiye and it comes accompanied by a bowl of pickled garlic.

An important ingredient for the colder months, garlic is also the showstopper in the Şiveydiz garlic soup hailing from Gaziantep, which makes garlic the main ingredient with the added lamb and greens simply serving as accompaniments.

Many soup restaurants are open 24 hours a day and no matter how small or sleepy an area is in winter, their soup restaurant will always be occupied, making for one of the best places to see and bump into others.

Eat your greens

Turkish cuisine is based on the seasons, and thus the variety of stews and dishes prepared in the winter months vary based on what is in season. The vegetables most widely available in winter are broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, leeks and spinach.

Of those, the last three are regularly prepared into vegetable stew-like dishes served warm and cold. Starting with “kapuska,” which is a cabbage stew, “ispanak yemeği” is a similar stew-like dish made with rice and a tomato broth, while leeks are also a vegetable that takes center-stage in an olive-oil-based dish with rice, tomatoes and carrots supporting leeks in the starring role.

Heavy on Hünkar

Hünkar Beğendi is a rich and flavorful Ottoman dish where tender chunks of meat, often lamb or beef, are served on a bed of creamy eggplant puree. Considered a decadent and heavy dish, but a favorite for most Turks, this dish tends to be consumed more in winter.

Iskender Kebab, features thin slices of meat on hot pide covered in tomato sauce and yogurt, offering a decadent and flavorful experience, perfect for winter indulgence. (Getty Images Photo)

Iskender Kebab

Iskender Kebab is a style of serving up doner in which thin slices of meat cover a bed of piping hot squares of pide that are then covered in a rich tomato sauce doused with butter and accompanied by a dollop of yogurt. If it sounds decadent then you are right, because it is, but it is also absolutely delicious, and for many Turks and visitors alike, it would be hailed as their favorite dish ever in Türkiye. It’s just that in summer, it can be admittedly heavy, whereas in winter, the satisfying rich flavors provide a serious serving of welcomed comfort.

Güveç: Turkish casserole

The word “Güveç” in Turkish refers to both the earthenware pots to cook stews in, as well as the stew itself. In winter, many Turkish households and restaurants will have “güveç” on their menu, and it simply refers to a stew slow-cooked in a tomato-based sauce with seasonings. The main ingredients could be vegetables, beans, meat or a combination of any of those ingredients.

Anchovies

In the Black Sea region, hamsi (anchovies) are abundant in winter. Hamsi pilav, a pilaf made with anchovies, is a traditional and beloved dish anywhere and for anyone connected to the Black Sea region. They also prepare a “hamsi tava,” which has the anchovies layered on top of one another in the shape of a pie.

Muhlama: Türkiye’s fondue

The Black Sea region is also revered for its "muhlama," a fondue-like dish prepared from butter, cheese and corn flour that is one of those rich and savory dishes that shines in winter.

Beans are good for heart

Turks love their legumes and in winter, the classic “kuru fasulye,” which is a hearty slow-cooked tomato-based white bean stew truly shines as a popular staple.

Considered the ultimate comfort food in Türkiye, with many consuming a bowl of beans accompanied by rice and bulgur and a scoop of yogurt, this is a satisfying and filling dish made available by restaurants centered on homestyle cooking.

Some "kuru fasulye" dishes come with added chunks of meat, while others strictly don’t, making the dish vegan. So for those who don’t eat meat, it is best to ask beforehand whether the dish has been prepared with meat or meat broth.

Pumpkin: Sweet, savory

Pumpkin is certainly one of the most popular winter products in Türkiye and it is prepared in both savory and sweet styles. From pumpkin soup to pumpkin dessert, winter is when pumpkin shines. Don’t expect the sweet variation to resemble a pumpkin pie as we know it. Instead, the pumpkin dessert here in Türkiye is literally a slice of pumpkin boiled in syrup and served with a dollop of clotted cream. A similar dessert is also made with quince.

Chestnuts roasting on open fire

One of the best parts of winter if you were to ask almost any Turk, would be enjoying hot roasted chestnuts by a fire. In winter, raw chestnuts are widely available as it is tradition to roast them on a stove or wood-burning heater. Similarly, there are stands on the streets in winter that specifically serve up roasted chestnuts.