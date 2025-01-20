Cable cars are much more than just a means of transportation; they have become iconic features in cities and landscapes around the world. These aerial systems use cables to transport gondolas, cabins or cars from one point to another, often navigating steep slopes or reaching high altitudes. Whether for tourism, commuting or even cargo delivery, cable cars have proven to be incredibly versatile.

In London, one of the most recognizable cable car systems is the IFS Cloud Cable Car, formerly known as the Emirates Air Line. Opened on June 28, 2012, just in time for the London Olympics, the cable car is operated by Transport for London (TfL). It stretches 1.1 kilometers (0.68 miles) and connects the Greenwich Peninsula, near The O2, to the Royal Docks, near ExCeL London. The system can carry up to 2,500 passengers per hour, providing both a practical mode of transport and a thrilling ride.

The FS Cloud Cable Car at sunset, London, U.K. (Shutterstock Photo)

Key features

Breathtaking Views: Riding the IFS Cloud Cable Car offers a one-of-a-kind view of London. As you soar through the air, you’ll see:

The glistening River Thames

The towering Canary Wharf skyscrapers

The famous O2 Arena

ExCeL London, home to many major events

The iconic skyline of central London in the distance

Cabin comfort: The cabins are fully enclosed, ensuring comfort and security in any weather conditions. Each cabin accommodates up to 10 passengers and is accessible for both wheelchairs and bicycles. With large windows and a modern design, you’re guaranteed an excellent panoramic view during your 10-minute ride.

The cable car operates after dark as well, offering a stunning view of London illuminated against the night sky. For a more intimate experience, you can even opt for a private cabin.

If you’re a visitor to London, whether near Greenwich or the Royal Docks, don’t miss the chance to hop on the cable car. It’s a quick ride, but one that will surely leave a lasting impression. Even if you’re a London local, this cable car provides a fresh way to see the city. It’s perfect for a quick adventure or simply crossing the Thames in style.

Pro tip: For an extra special experience, take the ride in the evening to enjoy a magical view of the city lights.

Next, let’s take a journey to Türkiye, where one of the country’s most legendary cable cars can be found. Uludağ, a famous winter resort for skiing, is also home to an extraordinary cable car ride that’s a must-see destination.

A Bursa Teleferik cable car, Bursa, Türkiye. (Courtesy of Bursa Teleferik)

If you haven’t experienced the Bursa Teleferik cable car, you’re in for a treat. This ride is one of the longest in the world, covering a remarkable 9 kilometers (about 5.6 miles), connecting the city of Bursa to the snow-capped peaks of Uludağ National Park.

As you ascend from the Teferrüç Station in Bursa, the views are simply breathtaking. The city below starts to fade as you glide above lush forests and depending on the season, snow-covered trees transform the landscape into a winter wonderland. The whole journey feels like you're floating through the sky.

The cabins are spacious and equipped with large glass windows, giving you an unobstructed view of the stunning surroundings. Whether you’re traveling with family or friends, the experience is all the more enjoyable when shared.

Upon arrival at Uludağ, the fun continues. In winter, you can enjoy world-class skiing and in summer, the park is perfect for hiking and relaxing picnics. Don’t forget to visit the cozy cafes and restaurants, where you can warm up and enjoy a hot drink with a view that’s nothing short of spectacular.

Why is it so special?

What makes the Bursa Teleferik cable car unique isn’t just its destination, but the journey itself. The scenic vistas, crisp mountain air and the peace of floating high above the landscape make it an experience to remember. Whether you’re skiing, hiking, or simply savoring the views, the cable car ride is an essential part of the Uludağ experience.

If you’re someone who loves to marvel at panoramic views, the Bursa cable car should be at the top of your list for an unforgettable adventure.