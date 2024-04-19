A substantial 60 kilograms (133 pounds) of döner kebab is set to be transported from Berlin to cater to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during his upcoming visit to Türkiye, as revealed by a member of his delegation.

Arif Keleş, who owns a döner kebab restaurant in Berlin and is part of Steinmeier’s delegation, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he will serve döner in Istanbul at the German statesman’s invitation on the evening of April 22, next Monday.

"It makes me proud to get such an invitation from the Presidency. They wanted me to be present during his three-day trip. I’m very happy,” said Keleş, adding that his family has had a döner shop in Berlin for about 40 years.

Steinmeier is due to visit Türkiye next Monday through Wednesday.

Döner kebab, brought over to Germany by Turkish "guest workers” decades ago, has gone from being a Turkish delicacy to a beloved food among many Germans, whether from migrant families or not.

At its core, döner kebab consists of succulent, thinly sliced meat – traditionally lamb, beef or chicken – that's seasoned with an array of aromatic spices such as cumin, paprika, garlic and oregano. This flavorful meat is then stacked onto a vertical rotisserie, forming a towering cone shape, and slowly roasted to perfection. As the outer layer crisps and caramelizes, the inner layers remain tender and juicy, creating a tantalizing contrast of textures.

One of the defining characteristics of döner kebab is its versatility. While the classic presentation involves serving the thinly sliced meat wrapped in a warm, pillowy flatbread, it can also be enjoyed in various forms such as on pilaf rice or on Turkish pita bread.