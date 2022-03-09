On Monday, supermodel Gigi Hadid announced on Instagram that she will donate her Fall 2022 runway shows earnings to those who are suffering from the war in Ukraine, “as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

“HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE,” she added in her post.

Hadid is the daughter of Palestinian real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid and former Dutch model Yolanda Hadid. Besides her sister Bella being a famous supermodel, her younger brother Anwar also models.

Vogue shared an Instagram post specifying Gigi's decision also including the comparison between Ukrainians and Palestinians. Hours later, after a backlash in social media, Vogue removed the Instagram post while leaving the news article on its website. The supermodel's referral was found offensive.

However, Vogue irked many social media users after erasing Gigi's Palestine quote, leaving the American monthly fashion and lifestyle magazine once again in hot water amid accusations of unethical journalism.

Last month Vogue announced their Black History Month icon as Kim Kardashian, which caused an intense backlash on social media, with users accusing Kardashian of "blackfishing" in the visuals that heavily draw on black influences.