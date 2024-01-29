The first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, continued his work Saturday on the International Space Station (ISS) with his seventh experiment, "gMetal."

Project managers professor Iskender Gökalp from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK) and Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Ahmet Yozgatlıgil will experiment with the effects of gravity on the formation of a homogeneous mixture between solid particles and the fluid medium under chemically non-reactive conditions. The experiment aims to see whether the propulsion systems of spacecraft will be made more efficient.

6 experiments started

Gezeravcı has implemented six experiments since he reached the ISS.

"EXTREMOPHYTE," which investigates the physiological and molecular responses of the endemic halophyte plant named Schrenkiella Parvula, which grows in Türkiye's Tuz Lake, to the space environment, aims to develop new plants to provide nutrients needed for a large number of people who could live in space in the future and to support environmental controls in closed living environments.

The "CRISPR-GEM" and "Expert" experiments, investigate whether microalgae species can be used in life support systems in space.

Gezeravcı will also be working on "ALGALSPACE," which investigates the use of algae in the space environment in oxygen regeneration from carbon dioxide, supplementary food supply, water improvement, life support areas and the detection of vital reactions to living in space through changes originating from the vocal cord and the identification of disorders caused by low gravity with sound frequencies.

"VOKALKORD" also continues its experiments.

The "OXYGEN SATURATION" experiment aims to identify differences and discomforts caused by low gravity by calculating the oxygen level of the air given with the support of artificial intelligence.