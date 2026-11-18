With a century of Belgian chocolate-making heritage behind it, GODIVA celebrated its legacy with a creative twist, bringing art and chocolate together in Istanbul through a special collaboration with Turkish artist Ekrem Yalçındağ.

Founded in Brussels in 1926 by master chocolatier Pierre Draps, GODIVA has built its reputation on generations of chocolate-making expertise, creativity and meticulous attention to detail. While remaining rooted in its Belgian heritage, the brand has continued to expand its global reach through new products and experiences.

The centenary celebrations began in Japan and the United States before moving to Shanghai. The festivities are continuing in Riyadh and Istanbul, with Belgium, the brand's birthplace, set to host the final stop of the global celebrations.

Yalçındağ's “Feels Like Home” collection draws on the memories and emotions evoked by the aroma and taste of chocolate, exploring the sense of familiarity and belonging that certain flavors can bring. “Throughout the design process, I found myself constantly thinking about chocolate. That's why, before focusing on the packaging, I concentrated on how I could shape the chocolate itself," he said. "‘Feels Like Home’ emerged from the sense of familiarity evoked by the aroma and taste of chocolate. We sometimes associate the feeling of home with a person, a memory or a familiar taste. Through this work, I wanted to connect my own artistic language with GODIVA's world.”

The collection's Carrés edition, meanwhile, features a reinterpretation of Yalçındağ's 2014 work “Impressions,” which belongs to the Yıldız Holding Art Collection. Together, the two editions offer a multisensory encounter between art and chocolate, engaging senses of sight, touch and taste.

Reflecting on GODIVA's global growth and its place within Yıldız Holding, Murat Ülker, a member of the Yıldız Holding Board and chairperson of pladis, emphasized the importance of preserving the brand's heritage while making it accessible to a wider audience.

“We wanted more people to discover GODIVA while preserving its Belgian chocolate craftsmanship, quality and distinctive world. Our focus has been on making the brand more accessible without compromising its quality or value. We call this the democratization of luxury,” Ülker said.

The event also featured specially crafted chocolates by GODIVA chefs Ilse Wilmots, Elif Yardım and Angel R. Betancourt, who drew inspiration from the brand's century-long heritage to create their own interpretations of its chocolate-making tradition.

As GODIVA enters its second century, it continues to build on the Belgian craftsmanship that shaped its identity, bringing its heritage into the future through new flavors, artistic collaborations and evolving consumer experiences.