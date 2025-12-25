We no longer need long conversations or deep acquaintances to judge someone. Often, a photograph, a confident demeanor or a few well-chosen sentences are enough. Before we even realize it, we label the person in front of us as "competent," "reliable" or "impressive." We mistake this for intuition; however, more often than not, we are resorting to one of the mind's shortcuts. In psychology, this tendency has a name: the halo effect. What is remarkable is not so much the effect itself, but how it subtly transforms the way we perceive reality in a world dominated by appearances and speed.

The concept of the halo effect was first described in the 1920s by American psychologist Edward Thorndike. In his studies of military personnel evaluations, Thorndike noticed that a single positive trait of a soldier significantly influenced judgments about all other traits. It was no coincidence that a soldier perceived as intelligent was considered more disciplined, more hardworking, and more reliable; the mind tends to generalize a single impression to the whole. Numerous experiments in subsequent years revealed that this effect was not limited to interpersonal relationships but was also influential in many areas, from education and business to media and politics.

According to cognitive psychology, the halo effect is a result of the mind's attempt to simplify complex reality. When faced with limited attention and time, the human brain uses shortcuts. While these shortcuts are often functional, they have serious weaknesses in producing fair and accurate judgments. Moreover, this process largely operates unconsciously; the person doesn't even realize they've been deceived. In this respect, the halo effect is both an individual perceptual error and a systematic and widespread form of delusion.

However, treating the halo effect solely as a cognitive problem is incomplete. This tendency points to an innate aspect of human nature, beyond just the mental structure. Humans crave to quickly understand what is happening around them. They struggle to live with uncertainty for long periods. They seek security, a sense of belonging and a coherent framework for understanding the world. The halo effect arises precisely from this need. In this respect, it is not merely an error. It is a hasty form of humanity's search for meaning. Yet, human nature does not absolve humans of responsibility. Islamic ethics remind us that a person is accountable not only for their intentions but also for their judgments. The warning, "beware of much suspicion," points to how fragile and misleading quick judgments about others can be. From this perspective, the halo effect is like a modern manifestation of suspicion: the tendency to substitute appearances for reality.

The moral problem begins right here. Because glitter suspends questioning. Those who look good are more easily forgiven, and those who speak impressively are considered more persuasive. This often produces an injustice stemming not from conscious wrongdoing, but from carelessness. Justice, however, is not merely about avoiding ill intent. It is about being sufficiently careful. In today's environment, where digital visibility is so crucial, the halo effect operates primarily through forms of representation. A refined language, a controlled style and an aesthetically pleasing presentation can overshadow the content itself. Thus, some ideas are accepted as "reasonable" as soon as they are voiced, while others are declared "problematic" before they are even heard.

Human beings are not created to believe everything they see. The mind, heart and conscience are expected to work together. Human nature shows inclinations; morality, however, refines these inclinations. While science shows us how the mind works, morality asks how we should balance this knowledge.

Perhaps the issue today isn't about completely escaping the halo effect. Indeed, that's impossible. The real issue is being aware of it while living with it. It's about not settling for appearances, suspending first impressions and pausing before making judgments. Because thinking is a process done carefully, not hastily. And this is precisely where a moral stance comes into play: contemplation. In an age where speed and visibility are paramount, contemplation makes it possible to stand for truth; to focus not on what is glittering, but on what is real. Thus, judgment ceases to be a reflex and becomes a conscious choice.

The halo effect is a perceptual system that operates in an age where appearances have replaced reality.