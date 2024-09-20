A groundbreaking discovery by NHS scientists could save thousands of lives worldwide. After decades of research, they have identified a new blood group system called MAL, solving a mystery that has persisted for 50 years.

The research team from NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) in South Gloucestershire, with support from the University of Bristol, has pinpointed the genetic basis of the AnWj blood group antigen, first identified in 1972 but not fully understood until now. This achievement comes with the development of a world-first genetic test.

Louise Tilley, a senior research scientist at NHSBT, emphasized that this discovery will improve care for patients with rare blood types. Although it’s challenging to quantify the exact number of beneficiaries, NHSBT serves as a last resort for approximately 400 patients globally each year.

Everyone possesses proteins known as antigens on the surface of their red blood cells, but a small fraction may lack certain antigens. The new test developed by NHSBT’s International Blood Group Reference Laboratory in Filton can now identify patients who are missing the AnWj antigen. This test is crucial for patients at risk of severe reactions to blood transfusions, making it easier to find compatible donors for this rare blood type.

Philip Brown, who has worked at the laboratory and is a leukaemia survivor, underscored the importance of this advancement. After receiving blood transfusions and a bone marrow transplant, he stated, “Anything we can do to make our blood much safer and a better match for patients is a definite step in the right direction.”

Nicole Thornton, head of the laboratory, noted that uncovering the genetic basis for AnWj has been a significant challenge. “There is extensive work involved in proving that a gene encodes a blood group antigen, but it is vital for the benefit of rare patients worldwide,” she explained. The new genotyping tests will help identify AnWj-negative patients and donors, enhancing the existing platforms.

Matthew Hill, a health reporter, highlighted the international significance of NHSBT in Filton, stating, “Not only have they developed this world-first test, but they also provide antibodies to laboratories around the world, enabling important research.”

Thornton added that when other reference labs reach their limits, they often send samples to NHSBT for further investigation. “If the labs cannot resolve a case, we take on the challenge, which can lead to the discovery of new blood group systems,” she said, hinting at exciting new developments on the horizon.