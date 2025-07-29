Psychological research has revealed six hidden factors that affect our social attractiveness.

Lack of sleep

Studies conducted in Sweden and the Netherlands have proven that sleep-deprived individuals appear more tired, unhealthy and therefore less attractive. Pale skin, dark circles under the eyes and droopy eyelids are clear signs of sleep deprivation. People who sleep eight hours are perceived as much more attractive compared to those who don’t. Quality sleep improves your mood and gives off an energetic impression to others.

Negative personality traits

According to Psychologs.com, no matter how good someone's physical appearance is, a negative personality perception can seriously damage attractiveness. A 2014 study in China found that people described as rude, jealous or malicious were judged as less attractive – even if their physical appearance was neutral. Conversely, kind, honest and empathetic individuals were seen as more trustworthy and appealing.

Weak body language

Body language is one of the strongest tools of nonverbal communication. Research by Stanford University has shown that people who appear confident, with open arms and an upright posture, are perceived as more attractive. On the other hand, slouched shoulders, crossed arms or a hunched stance give an impression of insecurity and distance.

High stress level

A study carried out in Finland, Estonia and South Africa revealed that women with high levels of the stress hormone cortisol are perceived as less attractive by men. Stress directly affects facial expressions, skin health and a person’s energy.

Low sense of humor

Research from the University of California, San Diego, suggests that individuals with low humor skills are perceived as less attractive. Laughing together helps build social bonds.

Lying

A study at Western Ontario University found that people find honest individuals the most attractive. Experts warn that even small lies can damage one’s image.

Other factors affecting attractiveness include hygiene habits, which can even influence mate selection on a genetic level. A 2006 analysis by the University of New Mexico found that couples with very similar immune systems tend to show less interest in each other and have a higher risk of infidelity. Similarly, overly strong or unpleasant body odors can be off-putting. In short, personal cleanliness and overall body chemistry have a direct impact on attractiveness.

Substance use is another important factor to consider. A 2016 study in Belgium found that men who smoke heavily or drink excessively are perceived as less attractive, especially in long-term relationships. Extremes and unhealthy habits are often associated with poor decision-making and a lower quality of life.