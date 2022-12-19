Climate change, war and the COVID-19 pandemic are just some of the major dangers out there that have many people increasingly worried about what the future might hold, but what is the best way to deal with these anxieties: repress them and go about your life normally, or be afraid, angry and distressed?

"Climate anxiety," "COVID anxiety," or "war anxiety" sound like disorders that are best overcome, similar to spider phobia or a fear of lifts. But are they?

No, says Kathrin Macha, a psychologist, and psychotherapist at Germany's Mainz University. "Climate change, for example, is a real crisis, so being anxious about it is justified."

"Crisis anxiety" isn't an independent diagnosis, though. "Certifying that someone has an individual 'crisis anxiety' that could be cured with treatment risks trivializing the crisis," says the expert.

Dr. Sandeep Rout, a senior physician in the Department of Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Psychosomatic Medicine at Vivantes Neukölln Hospital in Berlin, agrees there's no reason to regard crisis anxieties generally as pathological conditions. But if they lead to deep despair, inability to work, and social isolation, he says, a clinical anxiety disorder can develop.

There are many possible triggers for anxiety disorders. Suppose climate change is behind a person's anxiety; it's often challenging to provide outside help, says psychologist Amelie Schomburg, author of a book about how the climate crisis can affect the psyche.

"Many people place the weight of responsibility squarely on their shoulders and may drift off into unhealthy actionism that does them no good and can lead to burnout," she says.

They don't always feel psychological stress, however. "Climate anxiety, in particular, is distinctive: It's socially acceptable and respected," says Rout. "This distinguishes it from many other kinds of anxiety that are frequently a source of shame and tend to be concealed."

Anyone who feels that their crisis anxiety is getting the better should take sufficient time out, advises Macha, who is active in Psychologists for Future, a Germany-based climate advocacy group inspired by Fridays for Future.

You should leave room for other matters as well as your family and friends. Macha also recommends trying relaxation techniques.

"By striking a balance, you can draw new energy for your social engagement. This is the best remedy for crisis anxiety," she says.

But if you still feel overwhelmed by your anxiety, you could consider getting professional help. Should you then be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, psychotherapy is a treatment option that can aid in alleviating your dark thoughts, says Rout.

"Some people have strong defense mechanisms enabling them to repress or not perceive anxieties," he notes.

However, strong defense mechanisms are counterproductive concerning climate change according to Macha: "Climate anxiety, especially, wants to tell us something. It's a call to action. Repressing it is misguided."

The best way to cope with crisis anxiety is to share it with others and then draw strength in numbers, according to Schomburg.

Macha offers similar advice. If you want to take your anxiety seriously and not let it get out of control, you can get involved, support activist groups, or exchange views with like-minded people, she says.

"You'll regain control of your feelings, your powerlessness will diminish, and you'll do something good besides."