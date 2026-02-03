As the world observes Feb. 4 World Cancer Day, the global health community faces a pivotal challenge. Medical science continues to advance at an astonishing pace, yet a persistent "care gap" prevents many patients from accessing life-saving treatments and support. Dida Kaymaz, a survivor who transformed her personal battle into a nationwide mission, shares her vision for systemic change and what it truly means to move from merely surviving to thriving.

Bridging global care gap

For Kaymaz, the fight against cancer goes far beyond the clinic. As president of the Cancer-Free Life Association (KAYD), she sees the most pressing challenge as the disparity in access to treatment. “Globally, our greatest challenge is the disparity in access to treatment,” she explains. “While developed nations offer cutting-edge therapies, many regions still lack basic early diagnosis, psychosocial support and patient guidance. The 'care gap' isn’t just medical; it’s a systemic issue involving the environment surrounding the patient. We must bridge the voids in financial burden, information scarcity, social support and particularly the lack of psychological resilience mechanisms.”

The global theme for this year’s World Cancer Day, "Close the Care Gap," resonates deeply with her mission. But Kaymaz emphasizes that awareness alone is no longer sufficient. “The fact that society can now talk openly about cancer is significant, but the real question is whether we can transform the system itself,” she says. “Sustainable change requires a synergy of education, screening programs, patient rights, corporate evolution and public-NGO partnerships. Feb. 4 is a day of collective responsibility that we carry into the field every single day.”

Children wave during an event organized for them. (Courtesy of Cancer-Free Life Association)

For Kaymaz, Feb. 4 is both personal and collective. “It is the profound intersection of two distinct lives. On one side, it is a quiet moment of reflection on my own recovery story, a personal milestone of survival. On the other, it is a day amplified by the voices of thousands who are still in the heat of their own battles. This date serves as a powerful reminder that cancer is never just an individual struggle; it is a collective social issue that demands a unified response. My personal victory only carries true weight when it serves as a beacon of hope for others. It fuels my mission by reminding me that as long as there is one person left fighting in the dark, our work at the association is not yet finished.”

Innovation, era of thriving

Looking ahead, Kaymaz sees a transformative horizon in cancer care. “Science shows us that cancer is no longer a synonym for helplessness,” she notes. “AI-supported diagnostics and personalized genetic therapies are fundamentally changing the course of the disease. However, this shift depends on 'access justice,' ensuring these advancements reach everyone equally. Cancer will only stop being a 'dreaded disease' through science combined with justice in access.”

Her vision for the Cancer-Free Life Association over the next decade is ambitious yet clear. “Our 10-year vision is built on a clear and ambitious premise: we are not just fighting a disease; we are building an ecosystem that strengthens life itself far beyond the walls of a treatment room. Three transformative pillars anchor this roadmap,” she explains.

The first pillar is expanding the network of "Life Support Centers" across every city, creating sanctuaries for patients and families where psychosocial and navigational support fills the gaps often left by the traditional health care system. The second is broadening the reach of mobile screening systems, ensuring early diagnosis tools are available even in the most remote corners of the country. And finally, Kaymaz highlights a health literacy revolution starting in childhood, embedding prevention and wellness into education to cultivate a society that values quality of life as much as survival.

Dida Kaymaz, president of the Cancer-Free Life Association, speaks during an event. (Courtesy of Cancer-Free Life Association)

“We are entering the era of 'thriving.' Reengaging with life, creating and hoping, rather than just staying alive,” she adds. “In the next decade, quality of life will expand to include human-centered care, patient dignity and successful reintegration into the workforce. To heal the human, treating the cancer is not enough.”

Social transformation

Kaymaz is equally focused on the younger generations, stressing the need for a shift in how health consciousness is communicated. “The traditional language of medical awareness, which often relies on clinical warnings and fear-based narratives, simply does not resonate with Gen Z and Gen Alpha,” she said. “These generations value authenticity, transparency and personal empowerment. We need to stop framing early diagnosis as a daunting 'medical checkup' and start presenting it as an essential act of 'self-care.' By leveraging social media and relatable role models, preventive care becomes aspirational rather than intimidating, a natural part of their lifestyle.”

The workplace is another critical arena for transformation. Kaymaz insists that corporate policies must evolve to protect cancer survivors. “For too long, survivors have been viewed through a lens of 'risk.' We must flip this narrative: a survivor is a living testament to resilience, problem-solving and extraordinary strength, traits modern businesses need. Companies must implement structured reintegration programs, flexible work models, anti-discrimination policies, and mental well-being support. Supporting survivors is not an act of charity; it is a fundamental matter of human rights and a prerequisite for any company that claims to be inclusive.”

Finally, when asked what message she would send to someone just beginning their battle – or to her younger self – Kaymaz reflects on the enduring power of hope. “Today may be difficult, but you are not alone. This disease cannot take your life away from you. You are hope itself, and one day, your experience will become the light for someone else.”