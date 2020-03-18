The coronavirus pandemic infects everyone, no matter your social status or net worth. Throughout the last two months, the world has been shocked by the new coronavirus outbreak which has taken the lives of thousands around the world and affected families of all social classes on six continents. Famous people, celebrities and politicians have been among those infected by COVID-19.

One of the first celebrities who tested positive for the new coronavirus was Oscar-winning U.S. actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson. Hanks said that he and his wife remain in isolation in an Australian residence after being discharged from a hospital following their coronavirus diagnosis. Recently, a representative for the Oscar winner confirmed Tuesday that they were no longer hospitalized.

"Hey, folks. Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: my wife has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and now leads by 201 points,” he posted on social media Tuesday evening.

“We are all in this together. Flatten the curve," he wrote, promoting the idea of social distancing to prevent further spread of the disease.

Actress Olga Kurylenko, known as James Bond’s girlfriend, tested positive for coronavirus. Kurylenko made a statement regarding the virus, saying, “Take it seriously.”

The 19-year-old American singer Charlotte Lawrence announced that she also tested positive for coronavirus. Lawrence shared her experience on social media.

“I will be completely healed. Stay inside. Please. Stay inside whether you feel sick or not. Think of your parents. Think about your grandparents,” the young singer wrote.

Actor Kristofer Hivju who portrayed the character Tormung in the Game of Thrones series also caught the coronavirus. The actor self-isolated at home and reported that he and his family are in good health.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote.

Hivju stated that symptoms were mild but he would stay with his family at home to prevent the spread of the disease.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19. Among leaders of countries who were tested positive for coronavirus are U.K. junior health minister Nadine Dorries, French Culture Minister Franck Riester, Iranian First Deputy President İshak Cihangir and European Parliament President David Sassoli.

The new coronavirus has also hit the sports world.

Former basketball legend Charles Barkley is under self-quarantine because he believes he may have the virus. Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for coronavirus. NBA superstar Kevin Durant was among the Brooklyn Nets players infected with the virus.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," Durant said.

Teammate Mitchell and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons have also tested positive for the virus.

Football players Eliaquim Mangala and Ezequiel Garay from the Spanish club Valencia tested positive for the virus.

“Today I learned that I got coronavirus. I feel good and I have none of the symptoms. I learned that we can carry the virus without showing the symptoms, avoid contact. I quarantined myself at home," Mandala said on his social media account.

Daniele Rugani from Juventus alongside Callum Hudson Odoi from Chelsea and Manolo Gabbiadini from Sampdoria also joined the list of those who tested positive for coronavirus.

The sad news came on March 15, when Italian media announced that Italian architect Vittorio Gregotti, one of the planners of the Barcelona Olympic Stadium, died in Milan at the age of 92 due to the coronavirus.

Gregotti died due to pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, said media outlets. Gregotti designed important structures such as the Marassi Stadium, which hosted the Italy World Cup in 1990. He designed several prestigious buildings in Italy and internationally.