The chief researcher at the Jackson Laboratory Institute in the U.S. state of Connecticut, Dr. Derya Unutmaz, said a coronavirus vaccine could be released faster than expected.

“No matter how fast it is, I don't think the vaccine will be released before six months to one year. Even this would be much faster than normal,” he said.

According to him, there has been incredible scientific progress and in a very short time, meaning medical treatment and a vaccination will be provided.

Conducting his studies in the field of infectious diseases and the human immune system, Unutmaz said the results they saw in three to five years in HIV/AIDS studies were achieved in three to four months in coronavirus studies.

“We try to understand the virus. We have started to work in the U.S. There is incredible scientific progress. Success will be achieved in a short time in treatment and vaccination,” said Unutmaz.

Unutmaz emphasized the importance of controlling the outbreak. The control can prevent it from spreading and minimize the number of infected and deaths. The way to control the outbreak is to do as many tests as possible.

“For example, everyone who enters from abroad, who they are in contact with and all health personnel in hospitals should be tested. There are the examples of South Korea and Italy. South Korea has tested more than 200,000 people and isolated many people before any symptoms surfaced. They have made a correct and appropriate decision to cancel all crowded activities and schools. Italy and even America, many European countries, are too late in this regard. Even a two- or three-week delay is very critical. Also, creating a mobile tent or separate sections for those who want to have this test prevents it from spreading in hospitals,” said Unutmaz.

According to Unutmaz, after the first news of the virus spreading in mid-January, everyone realized COVID-19 was more contagious than SARS/MERS but caused fewer fatalities. Viruses are deadly when the transmission is not restricted. For example, Ebola didn’t spread to the world. Preventing the spread of COIVD-19 is crucial. If it can not be controlled, 2 billion to 3 billion people will be infected.

“Therefore, the public must take scientific warnings seriously and maintain strict personal precautions. The vaccine will definitely be developed. I have no doubt about it. There are already very promising studies. But it requires a process. It has to be tested on people, produced enough, etc.,” Unutmaz said.