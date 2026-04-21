Kemal Sayar, president of the Turkish Psychopharmacology Association (TAP), said that impulse control is becoming increasingly difficult for younger generations worldwide, attributing the shift largely to digital culture.

“Digital culture has almost made us addicted to dopamine,” Sayar said. “As a result, people are finding it harder to restrain themselves. Being able to set limits for ourselves means being able to think long term.”

Sayar spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) while attending the 17th International Congress on Psychopharmacology and Child and Adolescent Psychopharmacology/Psychotherapy in Antalya, southern Türkiye.

He emphasized that young people should receive education not only in academics but also in emotional skills such as anger management and empathy. According to Sayar, values that may not be acquired within the family must be taught in schools and educational environments.

“It is essential for young people to learn how to control their impulses and anger,” he said. “Understanding others, having empathy and knowing how to behave in social settings are fundamental life skills. Teaching these is a responsibility of families, teachers and the broader education system.”

Sayar noted a global rise in impulsivity, with individuals increasingly acting on immediate urges.

“There is a growing tendency across generations to act quickly on whatever comes to mind,” he said. "This is linked to a shift toward a more pleasure-oriented society. Dopamine circuits are working rapidly, pushing people toward instant gratification."

He added that video games and the fast-paced validation provided by digital screens play a major role in reinforcing this behavior.

“We tend to choose what brings quick pleasure,” Sayar said. “But self-restraint means being able to delay gratification and think long-term. As dopamine dependence increases, this becomes more difficult.”

Sayar warned that rising impulsivity among young people may contribute to an increased likelihood of violence, highlighting the importance of mental health services.

He also pointed to family environments as a key factor, noting that children raised without sufficient love, compassion and understanding may be more prone to violent behavior.

“It is crucial to identify problems at their source and address them early,” Sayar said. “We must raise young people with compassion, justice and empathy, and help integrate them into society.”