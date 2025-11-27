The European Parliament has approved new rules aimed at better protecting children’s health by banning a range of harmful chemicals in toys.

The vote, held during the European Parliament’s plenary session in Strasbourg, adopted the rules with broad support. The legislation is designed to safeguard children’s health and development across the European Union.

Under the new rules, toys sold in EU countries will be prohibited from containing endocrine disruptors, substances harmful to the respiratory system and other chemicals toxic to the skin and internal organs. Substances that can cause skin sensitization, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS, sometimes called “forever chemicals”) and hazardous bisphenols will also be banned.

Toys intended for children under three years old that could be placed in the mouth will not be allowed to contain allergenic fragrances.

Manufacturers will be required to conduct comprehensive safety assessments of their products before they reach the market, including chemical, physical, mechanical and electrical hazard evaluations. The assessments will also cover flammability, hygiene and radioactivity tests.

Digital toys will face additional scrutiny to ensure they do not pose risks to children’s mental health.

All toys will be required to carry a clearly visible digital product passport confirming compliance with relevant safety regulations. The passports are intended to improve traceability and simplify market surveillance and customs checks.

Manufacturers must take prompt action and inform market surveillance authorities and consumers whenever a risk associated with a toy is identified.

Online marketplaces will be obliged to structure their platforms to allow sellers to display safety warnings and digital product passports. Toys that fail to meet safety standards will be classified as “illegal content” under the Digital Services Act (DSA).

EU countries and industry stakeholders will have a four-and-a-half-year transition period to implement the new rules. Once this period ends, the regulations will be published in the Official Journal of the EU.