In a significant move toward enhancing online safety, Dublin has introduced binding rules to protect EU users of video-sharing platforms from harmful content. The new Online Safety Code, set to take effect next month, promises to end the era of social media self-regulation, a shift that Ireland's Online Safety Commissioner, Niamh Hodnett, describes as a necessary step for user protection.

The code will require platforms, including popular services like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, to implement measures that safeguard users -especially children - from harmful videos and content. This includes banning the sharing of child sexual abuse material, as well as content that incites violence and racism. Importantly, platforms will also be tasked with combating cyberbullying and ensuring users can easily report inappropriate content.

One key aspect of the new regulations is the implementation of age verification systems designed to prevent minors from accessing violent or pornographic content. With potential fines of up to €20 million or 10% of a company's annual turnover for non-compliance, these rules signify a serious commitment to user safety.

As social media becomes an integral part of our lives, the new code aims to empower users with knowledge of their rights online, fostering a safer digital environment. Commissioner Hodnett emphasizes the need for behavioral change within platforms, stating, "For too long, people have felt that the online world is the Wild West." With these regulations, there is hope for a more accountable and secure online experience.