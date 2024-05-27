Recent studies have shown that Generation Z is experiencing premature aging due to the early use of makeup and chemical creams.

According to an expert in cosmetic surgery, Yakup Çil stated that exposure to numerous aesthetic chemical products during the body's young developmental years can also lead to premature aging.

A report published at a conference held at the Washington University School of Medicine in the U.S. revealed that Generation Z, defined as those born between 1997 and 2012, is aging faster. The report highlighted the frequent occurrence of cancers such as lung, stomach, intestinal and uterine cancers among Generation Z despite their young age, attributing it to their cellular aging process.

Reduced activity, more weigh

Çil emphasized that there could be several reasons for the premature aging symptoms. He noted that with the increase in technological advancements, Generation Z spends a significant portion of their time on social media and communication platforms, leading to a less physically active generation. This lack of physical activity can result in weight gain, causing young individuals to appear older and struggle with health issues associated with obesity.

Sleep loss delays skin renewal

Pointing out that the younger generation spends more time on social platforms and sophisticated computer games, which leads them to sleep less, Çil mentioned that inadequate sleep can reduce the skin's renewal rate, resulting in an older-looking skin structure.

Idol imitation desire peaked

Çil highlighted that smoking and alcohol consumption at an early age could contribute to Generation Z appearing older and experiencing faster skin and body aging. He noted a significant increase in the demand for aesthetic procedures among Generation Z in recent years due to the increased accessibility to social communication networks, leading to a heightened desire to resemble favorite personalities and models.

Celebrity-inspired procedures

Çil stated that the number of young people seeking aesthetic procedures, requesting to look like celebrities and models depicted in photos, is increasing.

He emphasized that starting the use of makeup and chemical creams at an early age can lead to premature skin aging. Exposure to numerous aesthetic chemical products during the body's young developmental years can also lead to premature aging. Aesthetic nose surgery and facial aesthetic procedures performed at an early age can negatively affect the developmental process and cause young individuals to appear older over time.

Youth health education

Offering insightful recommendations on addressing premature aging in Generation Z, the doctor also emphasized the importance of teaching young people about healthy living. He advocates for measures such as reducing early tobacco and alcohol consumption, encouraging sports participation, limiting social media and screen time, promoting physical activities, stressing the significance of regular sleep and educating about the potential negative effects of early aesthetic procedures on body shape and structure. Ultimately, preventing Gen Z from prematurely aging and smoothly transitioning to the next generation emerges as a crucial humanitarian duty in our contemporary era.