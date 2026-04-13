Combining medication with physical therapy in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease can significantly slow its progression, according to medical experts.

Dr. Gözde Ünal, a neurologist at Istanbul's Kanuni Sultan Süleyman Training and Research Hospital, said Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disorder caused by a decrease in dopamine, a chemical in the brain responsible for movement.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), she said that the most common symptoms of Parkinson’s include tremors at rest, slowed movement, muscle stiffness and impaired walking. The primary treatment, she noted, involves medications that replace the missing dopamine.

She emphasized the importance of regular medical follow-ups, stating that proper medication use combined with exercise and physical therapy can yield substantial benefits.

“Patients can maintain independent mobility for many years with the right approach,” Ünal said. “That is why these steps are crucial.”

Advances in treatment

Ünal also highlighted recent advancements in Parkinson’s treatment, including deep brain stimulation, commonly known as a “brain pacemaker.”

The procedure is performed on suitable patients following evaluation by a multidisciplinary team that includes neurosurgeons, neurologists, psychologists and psychiatrists. It involves placing electrodes in specific areas of the brain and has shown promising results, she said.

However, Ünal noted that the treatment is not appropriate for all patients and those who undergo the procedure often continue using some medications.

She stressed that because Parkinson’s is progressive, individuals should consult a neurologist as soon as they notice early symptoms.

Early signs, diagnosis

In addition to movement-related symptoms, Ünal said Parkinson’s may present with other early signs such as reduced sense of smell, sleep disturbances and constipation.

Diagnosis is primarily clinical, based on patient history and physical examination, though imaging techniques and advanced tests may be used in some cases to evaluate dopaminergic neurons.

She reiterated that medication remains the cornerstone of treatment, enabling patients to maintain active and independent lives when used consistently.

Regular exercise, physical therapy and routine monitoring are also key components of effective disease management.

Role of physical therapy

Dr. İsmail Mert Zure, a specialist in physical therapy and rehabilitation at the same hospital, underscored the critical role of physical therapy in Parkinson’s care.

“Physical therapy is an indispensable complement to medication,” Zure said. “It becomes especially important when medication alone is not enough to preserve a patient’s independence.”

He explained that Parkinson’s is a movement disorder, and patients often fear losing independence due to issues such as falls or difficulty handling objects.

Physical therapy helps improve mobility, slow disease progression, and enhance quality of life when combined with medication, he said.

Personalized rehabilitation programs

Zure outlined the types of therapies used, including exercises to improve balance, coordination and walking rhythm. He noted that Parkinson’s patients often experience shorter steps, slower walking and frequent falls.

Treatment programs also include strengthening, stretching and range-of-motion exercises, as well as activities to improve fine motor skills such as buttoning a shirt, eating and holding a pen.

“The goal is to help patients maintain independence and avoid reliance on others,” he said.

Zure stressed the importance of starting physical therapy early, before significant loss of function occurs.

“Our aim is not just to regain lost abilities, but to prevent their loss in the first place,” he said.

He added that modern rehabilitation may incorporate technology, including robotic-assisted walking exercises and devices designed to improve hand and arm function.

However, Zure cautioned against relying on exercise programs found online without medical supervision.

“We see that self-prescribed exercises can worsen the condition and lead to poorer outcomes,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of continuing prescribed exercises at home and the role of family support during the treatment process.