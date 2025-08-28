Associate professor Ali Erdoğan from Akdeniz University Faculty of Medicine warns that individuals targeted and harassed on social media may experience brief periods of popularity, but this often results in serious long-term mental health problems such as depression and anxiety disorders.

Erdoğan, head of the psychiatry department at Akdeniz University, explains that millions of people can simultaneously attack someone online without knowing the full details of an incident. This “mob mentality” can have severe psychological consequences. “When millions turn against one person at once, it can trigger anxiety disorders, depression and even lead to suicidal thoughts. The negative effects may persist for years,” he says.

While some victims initially perceive the sudden attention as a form of recognition or popularity, Erdoğan cautions that this feeling is misleading. “What might seem like a positive experience at first often leads to severe emotional distress over time. Feelings of loneliness, worthlessness and depression become overwhelming, ultimately resulting in mental breakdown rather than popularity,” he explains.

The impact of social media harassment is particularly concerning among children and young people, who are more adept at using these platforms but also more vulnerable to the toxic culture that promotes aggressive behavior. “Young users learn and imitate this hostile communication style, which damages their ability to engage in civil discussions and develop healthy communication skills. Families and governments must be more vigilant to prevent the normalization of violence,” Erdoğan emphasizes.

He stresses the importance of professional psychological support for those affected by social media harassment. “Anyone subjected to such attacks should seek help immediately. Moreover, media outlets have a responsibility to raise public awareness about the harmful effects of online bullying. Above all, we need to foster a culture of respect and tolerance toward one another,” Erdoğan concludes.