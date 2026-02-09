Despite a steady decline in tobacco use worldwide between 2000 and 2024 across all age groups, women are leading the effort to quit, according to World Health Organization (WHO) data.

Each year on Feb. 9, the world marks World No Tobacco Day to highlight the devastating health effects of smoking, encourage cessation and raise public awareness.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency (AA) from WHO statistics, global tobacco consumption has decreased, but the “tobacco epidemic” is far from over.

The WHO’s 2025 report shows that the number of tobacco users worldwide fell from 1.38 billion in 2000 to 1.2 billion in 2024. Since 2010, the total number of users has declined by 120 million, representing an approximate 27% reduction.

Despite these gains, tobacco still affects one in five adults globally and causes millions of preventable deaths each year.

New threat: E-cigarettes

The use of electronic cigarettes is rising worldwide, with over 100 million people currently using e-cigarettes. High-income countries account for the majority, with at least 86 million users.

Among youth, at least 15 million children aged 13 to 15 are already using e-cigarettes. The tobacco industry continues to market addiction through new products and technologies, including e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches, and heated tobacco products.

Women lead the way

From 2000 to 2024, both men and women saw steady declines in tobacco use, but women have led the charge in quitting. Women reached the WHO’s 2025 tobacco cessation target five years early, achieving a 30% reduction by 2020.

Female tobacco use dropped from 11% in 2010 to 6.6% in 2024, with the number of female users declining from 277 million to 206 million over the same period.

Men, by contrast, are not expected to meet the 2025 target until 2031. Today, more than four out of five tobacco users are men, with nearly 1 billion men still using tobacco. While male usage fell from 41.4% in 2010 to 32.5% in 2024, the decline is slower compared with women.

Regional trends in tobacco use

Southeast Asia has seen the most dramatic reductions among men, with usage falling from 70% in 2000 to 37% in 2024. More than half of the global decline in tobacco use has occurred in this region.

Africa, with the lowest regional usage at 9.5% in 2024, is progressing toward the 30% target, although population growth continues to increase the absolute number of tobacco users.

In Europe, 24.1% of adults used tobacco in 2024, the highest rate among all regions. In the Eastern Mediterranean, 18% of adults use tobacco, with some countries experiencing rising rates.

In the Western Pacific, adult usage declined from 25.8% in 2010 to 22.9% in 2024. Within the region, female tobacco use remains low at 2.5%, while male usage is the highest globally at 43.3%.