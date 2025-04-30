The International Federation of Green Crescent is bringing together experts from around the world and representatives from national Green Crescent organizations in Istanbul for the 8th International Capacity Building Program.

The event aims to strengthen international solidarity in the fight against addiction. Launched in 2016, the program has attracted nearly 2,000 participants to date and has become a crucial component of the Green Crescent's advocacy, educational and collaborative efforts on the global stage. During the three-day event, speakers from different countries will share their ideas and projects, with sessions focusing on best practices in the battle against addiction.

Opening remarks

In his opening speech, Mehmet Dinç, head of the Green Crescent, emphasized Türkiye’s long-standing experience in combating addiction. “Since 1920, the Green Crescent Society of Türkiye has been hosting this vital program. As you all know, addiction has unfortunately become a global challenge. Together with representatives from Green Crescent organizations, we are combating addictions that are as devastating as wars. Over the next three days, we will discuss the types of addictions that threaten the future of societies and engage in consultations to develop stronger prevention programs. I would like to sincerely thank the 88 representatives from 60 countries, as well as the 32 participants from 15 countries who will be sharing their valuable insights throughout the program,” Dinç said.

One person, one world

Dinç also highlighted the importance of the Independence Mobilization initiative, emphasizing the significance of every individual lost to addiction. “Every person we lose to addiction is a huge loss for us. We say, ‘One person, one world,’ and we work tirelessly to help those who have even given up on themselves, bringing them back to life. We have strong faith in an independent future. Together with our partner Green Crescent organizations around the world, we are trying to extinguish a massive fire on a global scale. As Green Crescent Türkiye, in collaboration with public institutions, local governments and especially with the support of our president, we are working to reach every corner of the country and help every individual return to a normal life. Through our 'Independence Mobilization' initiative, we aim to spread both preventive and rehabilitative methods from cities to neighborhoods and from streets to wider communities. We invite everyone, from local leaders to health care workers, to join us in this fight,” he added.

Mehmet Dinç, head of the Green Crescent, delivers his speech at the 8th International Capacity Building Program, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 30, 2025. (Courtesy of Green Crescent)

Call for collective effort

Dinç continued by emphasizing the profound losses suffered by individuals affected by addiction. “Those who fall into the grip of addiction lose their jobs, relationships and mental and physical health. But the most tragic loss is the loss of hope. A mother may pray for the death of her child, while a father waits anxiously throughout the night. It is important to remember that Green Crescent is the organization for everyone who has given up on themselves and their loved ones. We fight for everyone. Some heroes do not wear capes ... Every member of the Green Crescent organization is a hero without a cape,” Dinç remarked. He further committed to working relentlessly to reach vulnerable individuals, including children and youth, women and the elderly, across the globe.

International expertise

The program is gaining strength through the support of respected institutions and experts from around the world. This year’s speakers include the head of the Green Crescent, Mehmet Dinç, Dr. Dzmitry Krupchanka from the World Health Organization (WHO), Karen Paters from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Guglielmo Schinina from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Florence Berteletti, the secretary-general of EUROCARE. Representatives from organizations such as the UNODC, U.N. Women and WHO’s Türkiye offices are also contributing to the program.

The program features workshops conducted by Green Crescent's Project and Resource Development, Volunteer Management, Education Management and YEDAM (Green Crescent Counseling Center) units, which add a dynamic touch to the event. During the event, figures such as Tasnim Atatrah, WHO’s Türkiye representative, will be in the spotlight. Representatives from Green Crescent organizations in Indonesia, Rwanda, Lebanon, Brazil and Dagestan will also hold media meetings. The 8th International Capacity Building Program not only provides a platform for sharing knowledge and experiences but also serves as an international stage supporting collective intelligence and solidarity in the fight against addiction.