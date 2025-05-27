Heart palpitations are a common experience for many people, often causing brief moments of discomfort or anxiety. However, when these palpitations become intense enough to wake a person from sleep, they warrant careful medical attention. Nighttime palpitations can be more than just a benign annoyance; they may signal underlying health issues ranging from heart rhythm disorders to thyroid problems and stress-related conditions. Cardiologist Adnan Köşüş highlights the importance of recognizing and properly evaluating these symptoms to prevent serious complications and ensure timely treatment.

Many people experience occasional heart palpitations during their lifetime, but palpitations that disrupt sleep should never be ignored. Köşüş explains that palpitations occurring during rest or sleep might not be harmless and could be early signs of serious heart rhythm abnormalities. These episodes require prompt and thorough medical evaluation, as they can herald potentially dangerous conditions.

Hidden heart disorders

Palpitations are sensations of the heart beating faster, irregularly, or more forcefully than usual. Among the leading causes of nighttime palpitations are rhythm disorders such as paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) and atrial fibrillation. Köşüş warns that atrial fibrillation can initially be silent but may eventually lead to serious complications like stroke and heart failure. “Waking up due to palpitations could be the first signal of these disorders. Early diagnosis is crucial and can save lives,” he states.

Other factors

Not all palpitations are caused by heart problems. Köşüş points out that conditions like hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid gland), anxiety disorders, anemia and excessive caffeine intake may also cause nighttime palpitations. In younger individuals, palpitations related to panic attacks or stress can mimic cardiac symptoms. Still, it is essential not to overlook the possibility of a serious underlying heart condition.

To identify the cause of nighttime palpitations, Köşüş recommends diagnostic tools such as:

24-hour heart rhythm monitoring (Holter monitor)

Electrocardiogram (ECG)

Blood tests

A detailed patient history is taken first, followed by these tests to determine if a rhythm disorder is present. Additional investigations may include screening for thyroid disease, anemia, and vitamin deficiencies. All findings are integrated to develop an individualized treatment plan.

Personalized treatment

Treatment for rhythm disorders may include medications, catheter ablation procedures, and lifestyle changes. Köşüş stresses the importance of consulting a cardiology specialist if nighttime palpitations occur, especially for those with a family history of sudden cardiac death. Ignoring these symptoms can be dangerous.

“If you wake up at night due to palpitations, do not dismiss it as mere stress,” Köşüş advises. “Timely cardiological evaluation can help prevent serious health risks.”