A chest diseases specialist warned that a severe heat wave sweeping across Europe is expected to affect Türkiye as well, urging people – especially young adults – to be cautious with strenuous outdoor activity in extreme temperatures.

Professor of chest diseases Şevket Özkaya said hospitals across Europe and Türkiye are already under growing pressure as emergency services report record levels of demand. He said there has been a noticeable rise in admissions for heat-related illness, including heart attacks and respiratory distress, with a significant share involving younger patients.

“In recent days, we have seen a sharp increase in life-threatening emergency cases,” Özkaya said, noting that ambulance services are experiencing unusually heavy workloads in both Europe and Türkiye. He added that heat-related cardiac and respiratory complaints have increased by about one-third among young people.

He said extreme heat places a major strain on the body, forcing the heart to work harder and faster than normal.

“Hot weather increases the workload on the heart and puts stress on the entire system,” he said, warning against heavy exercise during the hottest parts of the day.

Özkaya also cautioned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can quickly lead to dehydration. He stressed the importance of drinking water regularly throughout the day, rather than waiting until feeling thirsty, and noted that persistently warm nights can prevent the body from cooling down properly.

He said heat stroke can develop rapidly and is not limited to older adults. Even young and healthy individuals are at risk, particularly those exercising outdoors or spending long periods in direct sunlight.

“When the body can no longer regulate its temperature, symptoms such as high fever, rapid breathing, shortness of breath, fainting and loss of consciousness can appear. This is a medical emergency,” he said.

He advised limiting physical activity during extreme heat, or shifting exercise to early morning or late evening hours, with reduced intensity.

Özkaya also pointed to what he described as risky behavior among some young people who continue to exercise outdoors during peak heat.

“I see many young people running in extreme heat along streets and coastal areas. There is no rational explanation for this other than recklessness,” he said. “Young people should not see themselves as invincible.”

He urged the public to avoid sun exposure during the hottest hours of the day, stay hydrated, and minimize unnecessary time outdoors.

“It is important to remember that young people can also suffer heart attacks and sudden death can occur. Everyone must be more careful this summer,” he said.