Associate professor Ayşegül Efe, head of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Clinic at Türkiye's Ankara Etlik City Hospital, emphasized that excessive screen time is a leading cause of attention deficit, advising that elementary school children should have no more than one hour of screen time daily, while those aged 12 and above, including adults, should limit it to two hours.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Efe highlighted that screen time includes using phones, tablets and computers and watching TV.

Pointing to guidelines set by the American Academy of Pediatrics, Efe said: "Children aged 0-3 should ideally avoid screens altogether due to their developmental stage. The intense sensory stimulation from screens doesn't align with their cognitive abilities."

For children aged 3-6, Efe recommended a maximum of 30 minutes of screen time, monitored and guided by parents.

"We suggest limiting daily screen time to one hour for elementary school children. For children 12 and older and adults, two hours is the maximum. It’s also important that children under 12 do not have their own social media accounts. If they do, parental oversight is crucial to protect them from cyberbullying," she said. "We also advise against giving smartphones to children aged 12-17 unless necessary, like for school or communication purposes."

Different age groups

Efe noted that attention spans vary by age. "Children under 6 have short attention spans, but these can extend to around 30 minutes by the time they reach elementary school," she explained.

She warned that the overstimulation from screens shortens children’s already limited attention spans. "When kids spend time away from screens and engage in activities like sitting at a desk, their attention spans gradually increase," Efe added.

While some define screen addiction as more than eight hours of daily use, Efe said there is no consensus on the exact threshold. "Regardless of the number of hours, we consider it an addiction if there’s misuse, anxiety when away from the screen, or behavioral and emotional symptoms such as stress," she said. "In those cases, we start addiction treatment."

Excessive screen time is a major contributor to attention deficits, especially among elementary school children, Efe said. "We recommend limiting their screen time to no more than one hour a day. For students preparing for major exams, we advise four hours of screen time per week – one hour on four weekdays or two hours on weekends."

She noted that excessive screen use, especially with short videos and quick transitions, hurts attention spans. "The only way to address this is to limit the system that’s causing the problem. We encourage families to lead by example and monitor the content their children are viewing."

Efe warned that internet use and smartphone ownership have surged, particularly during and after the pandemic, increasing the risk of addiction for everyone.

"Nomophobia, or the fear of being without your phone, constantly checking notifications, and anxiety about low battery or internet disconnection are all signs of screen addiction," she said. "This has become a public health issue."

Screen addiction can start at a very young age, but Efe said early intervention can help. "By limiting screen time and encouraging family activities that provide developmental stimuli, we replace the behavior with healthier alternatives."

Efe also highlighted the growing problem of cyberbullying and stressed the need to teach children "digital literacy," which includes proper, controlled and appropriate use of the internet.