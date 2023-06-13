The Indian Embassy in Ankara will hold events in several Turkish provinces to mark International Day of Yoga (IDY) throughout this and next week as interest in yoga by the Turkish public is on the rise.

Speaking about the events to Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview, India's Ambassador to Türkiye Virander Paul said: “The enthusiasm is clearly palpable. People had this time begun to inquire about the embassy’s IDY plans even months in advance. I am glad to share that, responding to suggestions that some more places could be added this year, we are taking the IDY celebrations beyond Ankara and Istanbul.”

Besides the capital, small events are being planned in Hattuşaş (Hattuşaş Antik Kenti), Bolu (Abant Gölü) and Nevşehir (Paşabağları Ören Yeri), while the Indian Consulate in Istanbul is hosting three separate events there. There will also be celebrations in the provinces of Muğla (Bodrum) and Tekirdağ for the first time and an event in Bursa.

“These activities will be spread around the main IDY date of June 21 to make it convenient to as many as possible who wish to join. This expanding outreach is symbolic of the steadily growing interest in yoga in this country. And we remain grateful to the local government authorities for their support in this direction,” Paul said.

The ambassador pointed out a special interest in yoga learning centers in Türkiye toward Yoga Day and mentioned that the events will be conducted by qualified Turkish yoga instructors.

“Yoga is bringing peoples and cultures closer together,” Paul highlighted.

Last year, the theme of Yoga Day was “Yoga for Humanity” to highlight the benefits of yoga to the world at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic had also exacerbated psychological suffering and mental health problems.

“The theme this year is of India’s G-20 Presidency – ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ – a uniquely Indian approach of living in harmony with the surrounding ecosystem in a sustainable, holistic, responsible and inclusive manner. Yoga too contributes to it,” the ambassador underlined.

Recognizing its universal appeal, on Dec. 11, 2014, the U.N. proclaimed June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

It came about through a U.N. resolution initiated by India and was co-sponsored by 177 countries, including Türkiye.

“Such overwhelming support was recognition of yoga’s universal appeal. Raising awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga, the IDY has since been progressively growing in both its reach and impact. I see that in good measure in Türkiye as well. Yoga is widely regarded as a gift to the world from India’s ancient tradition. India has always been forthcoming in sharing this intellectual wealth,” he added.

India's Ambassador to Türkiye Virander Paul is seen at the embassy in the capital Ankara, Türkiye, June 12, 2023 (Courtesy of the Indian Embassy)

On his impressions of yoga in Türkiye, Paul said: ”In any conversation on people-to-people goodwill and cultural affinity between our two countries, Bollywood and yoga are invariably mentioned. The understanding among our Turkish friends that Yoga is not just about physical resilience and strength, but a holistic approach to human health and larger well-being – both physical and mental – is quite impressive.”

Similar interest is also seen in meditation, mindfulness and traditional systems of medicine, and how these practices are much more relevant even to modern living, Paul explained.

“There seems good appreciation in Türkiye of the fact that yoga may lead to scientifically proven health benefits.”

The ambassador also had advice for newcomers to the practice of yoga.

“To experience the benefits of the art and science that yoga is, one should have professional guidance from qualified instructors or authorized manuals of instructions and online sources,” Paul said and gave the example of “WHO mYoga” – a yoga app launched jointly by the World Health Organization (WHO) and India.

“Practice of yoga is indeed a rewarding pursuit. Do experience it,” he concluded.