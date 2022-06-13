Individuals with albinism, who are sometimes described as the "whites" of society, face social violence and human rights violations around the world, in addition to the physical difficulties they experience.

The United Nations declared June 13 as World Albinism Awareness Day to end the discrimination and violence suffered by individuals with albinism and to raise global awareness about this genetic disorder.

Albinism, an inherited, rare but noncontagious disorder is caused by a lack of the melanin pigment in the hair, skin and eyes.

Since albinism causes sensitivity to the sun, the risk of individuals suffering from albinism developing skin cancer is quite high. In addition, they can experience vision loss over time.

There is no specific treatment method to eliminate the deficiency of melanin pigment, which gives color to the body.

According to the 2021 Albinism Report published by the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), albinism is found in one in 17,000 to 20,000 people in North America and Europe, one in 17,000 in Australia and one in 16,000 in New Zealand.

On the other hand, it is known that the condition is more common in sub-Saharan Africa. One in every 5,000 to 15,000 people in Africa has albinism. It is estimated that one in 1,000 people in South Africa and one in 1,400 people in Tanzania have albinism.

According to unofficial data, there are about 150,000 people having albinism in India and 90,000 in China.

Due to the higher incidence of albinism and low public awareness of the disease, individuals with albinism are most likely to face human rights violations in African countries.

Children with albinism are more likely to be humiliated by their peers in North America, Australia and Europe.

In China and some Asian countries, children with the condition are rejected by their families.

In addition, while "white" individuals cannot be easily distinguished from other members of society in Europe and America, they are exposed to more discrimination and even social and physical violence due to their appearance in Africa, where the majority of people have dark skin.

A woman with albinism fetches water on Ukerewe Island, Lake Victoria, Tanzania, June 14, 2016. (AFP Photo)

Myths and superstitions have led to the mutilation and killing of people with albinism by some witch doctors for many years in Tanzania and other African countries because they were believed to have "supernatural powers" or to bring "bad luck" to the family.

It is believed that albinism sufferers will bring "wealth and power" through rituals performed in some African societies. In such ceremonies, the limbs of albinos were often used. This also increases the risk of trafficking in people with albinism, with amputated arms and legs being put up for sale on the black market.

In the last 10 years, it is known that more than 700 people with albinism, who were the target of attacks in nearly 30 sub-Saharan African countries, were injured or lost their lives. Six were killed in the Southeast African country of Malawi in five months in 2016. The number killed in Tanzania between 2000 and 2016 was recorded as 75.

To eliminate the social and physical difficulties faced by individuals with albinism, it is important to raise global awareness and to make structural and legal regulations regarding the personal rights of people with albinism.