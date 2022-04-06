A recent study has revealed that microplastic particles were detected in the lung of a living person for the first time.

According to the news of The Guardian, researchers from Hull University and Hull York School of Medicine conducted the study by taking tissue samples from the lungs of 13 patients.

Scientists revealed that 39 microplastic particles threatening human health were found in the depths of the lungs of 11 patients out of 13 who have undergone surgery.

The most common particles found in the lungs is polypropylene, which is used in plastic packaging and PET, used for bottles.

"Microplastic component has been detected in a cadaver before, but this study marks the first time that a microplastic particle has been detected in a person's lung," said Laura Sadofsky, director of the study said.

Experts pointed out that human exposure to microplastic pollution has become inevitable, adding that the results are alarming.

Details of the study have been published in the Science of the Total Environment journal.

In another study conducted in March, it was reported that microplastics were found in human blood for the first time.