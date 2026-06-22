A pediatric endocrinology specialist said natural nutrition is critical for height growth in children.

Professor Dr. Servet Erdal Adal, a specialist in pediatric endocrinology and metabolic diseases at Medipol Mega University Hospital, said in a statement that short stature in children is one of the most concerning issues for families.

According to the hospital, height growth in children remains one of the key developmental indicators closely monitored by families. However, not all cases of short stature indicate a medical problem.

Most growth variations seen in childhood are part of normal development, while in some cases they may signal an underlying health condition.

Adal said the difference between growth delay and normal variation must be evaluated correctly.

He noted that most children seen in pediatric outpatient clinics are actually within normal ranges. “About 80% of the children who apply are in the group we call normal variants,” he said. “Familial short stature or delayed puberty is common. These children are usually followed with regular monitoring.”

Adal emphasized that the Mediterranean diet is the most suitable nutrition model for healthy growth in children, stressing the importance of seasonal vegetable consumption, homemade yogurt, pickled foods and natural products.

He also said children’s growth should be monitored regularly and that specialist evaluation is necessary if growth falls below expected levels.

“Before puberty, children grow an average of 5 to 7 centimeters per year and gain 2 to 3 kilograms; if growth falls below these values, it should be investigated,” Adal said.

He added that growth can vary seasonally, noting that children tend to grow faster during the summer months.

During puberty, growth accelerates, he said. “In girls, puberty lasts about 2 to 2.5 years and results in an average height increase of about 20 centimeters. In boys, puberty lasts longer, with an average growth of 25 to 30 centimeters.”

Adal also emphasized that growth hormone is secreted most intensely between 10 P.M. and 3 A.M., making early sleep essential for children.