Medipol Mega University Hospital nutrition and diet specialist Asya Naz Al stated that foods that keep you fuller for longer and balance blood sugar should be consumed at sahur before starting the daily fast for Ramadan.

In the hospital's statement, Al provided information about foods that provide a feeling of fullness until the fast-breaking meal iftar.

Al emphasized that eggs, due to their high protein content, provide a feeling of fullness and balance the body's energy, while yogurt, with its protein and probiotic content, regulates digestion and increases the feeling of fullness.

Al mentioned that lentils, chickpeas, beans and other legumes rich in fiber and protein, as well as whole grains like whole wheat bread, bulgur and brown rice, slow down digestion and prolong the feeling of fullness.

Al also pointed out that fiber-rich vegetables increase the feeling of fullness. She mentioned that nuts such as almonds, walnuts and hazelnuts, as well as flax and chia seeds, are rich in healthy fats and fiber, thus keeping you fuller.

Al stated that a balanced nutrition program could meet energy needs while fasting, emphasizing the need to consume more foods containing protein, fiber and healthy fats during Ramadan.

Emphasizing the importance of consuming protein-rich foods for muscle repair during iftar and sahur meals, Al noted:

"Choose foods high in protein, such as chicken, fish, eggs, yogurt and milk. Fiber-rich foods regulate digestion and increase the feeling of fullness, maintaining your energy level throughout the day. Consuming fiber-rich foods such as whole grains, legumes, vegetables and fruit improves digestion and balances blood sugar levels. Healthy fats such as olive oil, avocado, nuts and seeds provide the energy your body needs."