Slowing down is more than just a pause; it’s a vital necessity for maintaining mental well-being, explains Clinical Psychologist Ilayda Kutevu. The human mind cannot stay healthy by constantly rushing without rest. Slowing down allows us to notice our emotions, understand our needs and truly be present in life. In today’s fast-paced world, this practice is becoming increasingly important.

Slow living

Modern life often equates busyness with success. According to Kutevu, this constant rush can sometimes mask a deeper avoidance of our feelings and lead to a kind of dependency on being busy. For many, stopping or doing nothing feels threatening, which means slowing down requires courage.

Since the pandemic, the “Slow Living Movement” has gained traction, especially among younger generations like Generation Z, including in Türkiye. Rooted in minimalism, digital detox, mindfulness and connecting with nature, this movement offers more than a lifestyle – it acts as a protective shield against anxiety, burnout and depression. Instead of chasing “more,” slow living encourages focusing on “less but better,” finding one’s own rhyth and engaging mindfully with each moment. This approach nurtures both emotional balance and mental clarity.

Practical steps

Slowing down doesn’t mean disconnecting entirely from the digital world. Kutevu suggests simple, practical steps to bring calmness into our online lives: delaying the first phone check each morning by 10 minutes, turning off notifications, simplifying content consumption and setting digital boundaries. These small actions can create a more peaceful digital environment.

The philosophy of slow living also extends to children and young people, who are often caught in a relentless cycle of academics and social activities. Childhood ideally should be a time of growth through play, nature and quiet moments. Slowing down helps children understand their own desires and boosts self-confidence by freeing them from constant comparison or competition, strengthening their emotional resilience.

For anyone feeling overwhelmed by the pressure to keep up, Kutevu advises starting small – even five minutes of doing nothing is a meaningful first step. Learning to slow the daily pace, create breathing space and say no when necessary are key. Since everyone’s path to slowing down is unique – whether through nature, writing or silence – finding a personal rhythm is the most important part.