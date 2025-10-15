As the seasons change, the risk of flu and cold infections rises sharply, often overlooked in everyday routines. Gülnur Kul, a specialist in infectious diseases and clinical microbiology at Ankara Etlik City Hospital, highlighted the critical importance of simple yet effective protective measures such as proper sleep, hand hygiene and environmental awareness.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Kul emphasized that frequently touched surfaces can serve as significant transmission points for viruses, urging the public to adopt preventive habits – especially during seasonal transitions – to safeguard individual and public health.

The expert also explained that the flu is characterized by symptoms such as high fever, muscle and joint pain and severe coughing accompanied by shortness of breath. In contrast, common cold symptoms mainly include fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection, runny nose and mild fever.

Kul noted that viruses primarily spread through contact, with door handles, computer keyboards and especially mobile phones acting as potential sources of contamination. She warned about the frequent handling of phones without proper hand hygiene, which significantly contributes to the spread of viruses. Therefore, maintaining personal hand hygiene is essential, and masks should be worn in shared spaces, particularly at the first sign of illness.

Highlighting seasonal transitions as a critical period for infectious diseases, Kul stated that sudden temperature changes weaken the immune system, while spending more time indoors accelerates the spread of respiratory infections.

To prevent infectious diseases, she recommended dressing appropriately for weather changes, ensuring regular sleep, consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins from fruits and vegetables, maintaining hand hygiene and ventilating indoor environments. These measures form the strongest defense against infections.

Regarding protective measures, Kul emphasized that wearing masks is among the most effective methods, particularly for high-risk groups. She also highlighted the critical importance of annual flu vaccinations, as recommended by the Ministry of Health, especially for individuals over 65, those with weakened immune systems, patients with chronic heart and lung conditions, diabetics, pregnant women and health care workers. Vaccination not only provides individual protection but also contributes significantly to public health.

Kul also emphasized the critical role of sleep for the immune system, recommending at least seven hours of sleep per night. Lack of sufficient rest weakens immunity and reduces the body's resistance to viruses.

She advised those showing flu symptoms to rest and drink plenty of fluids. However, if high fever persists or severe symptoms such as shortness of breath and intense coughing develop, medical consultation is necessary. Kul warned against the unnecessary use of antibiotics for viral infections like influenza, as they are ineffective against viruses and can lead to antibiotic resistance.