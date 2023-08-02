Scientists at the Anglia Ruskin University in the U.K. successfully developed human retinal cells using 3D nanotechnology, which could solve the leading reason behind sight loss.

The research, led by Professor Barbara Pierscionek, was published in the journal Materials & Design.

At first, the researchers utilized “electrospinning” technology to create a scaffold on which RPE cells could grow, in a groundbreaking development for treating age-related vision problems.

“When the scaffold is treated with a steroid called fluocinolone acetonide, which protects against inflammation, the resilience of the cells appears to increase, promoting the growth of eye cells,” a statement by ARU said, adding that such data are important in the future development of ocular tissue for transplantation into the patient’s eye.

“This research has demonstrated, for the first time, that nanofibre scaffolds treated with the anti-inflammatory substance such as fluocinolone acetonide can enhance the growth, differentiation, and functionality of RPE cells,” Professor Pierscionek said, adding that their study demonstrated that nanofibre scaffolds treated with anti-inflammatory substance can improve the growth and functionality of RPE cells.

According to researchers, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is one of the leading causes of blindness in developed countries. Around 77 million in Europe alone are expected to have a sort of AMD by 2050.