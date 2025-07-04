Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is commonly associated with autumn and winter months, but it can also emerge during the summer season, causing significant psychological difficulties.

Summer is generally regarded as a time of happiness and vitality, characterized by warm weather, vacations and outdoor activities. However, for some individuals, summer can trigger symptoms such as low energy, restlessness, sleep disturbances, appetite changes and a general sense of inner unease.

Experts note that summer seasonal depression is often triggered by extreme heat, high humidity, disruptions in sleep patterns and the atypical effects of prolonged or intense sunlight exposure.

Expert insights

Özlem Balaban, a specialist in Mental Health and Psychiatric Disorders at Bakırköy Mazhar Osman Research and Training Hospital, explained to Anadolu Agency (AA) that depression is a common condition, and seasonal depression is considered a subtype of this illness.

Balaban emphasized that seasonal depression is characterized by recurrent depressive episodes in specific seasons. “We generally expect individuals to recover during spring and summer. However, in some patients, depression recurs during these seasons rather than in autumn and winter, which is a less common pattern. This relates to factors causing depression, one of which is disruption in the biological rhythm of the body,” she stated.

Balaban explained that the human body operates on a 24-hour circadian rhythm, and disruption of this rhythm increases the risk of depression. She described depression as a state where a person feels significantly down, unhappy and lethargic compared to their usual self.

Symptoms of depression include loss of pleasure in life (anhedonia), lack of interest in previously enjoyed activities, low energy, impaired attention and concentration, changes in sleep and appetite, slowed movements, and intense feelings of guilt or worthlessness.

In seasonal depression, similar symptoms are expected, including a pervasive sense of unhappiness and mood decline. Specifically in summer depression, patients often experience reduced sleep or insomnia, which can lead to excessive daytime sleepiness, increased appetite, weight gain and cravings for carbohydrate-rich foods.

Importance of treatment

Balaban underlined that depression is a significant public health issue but is treatable. She stressed the importance of consulting a psychiatrist, as diagnosis and treatment require professional medical expertise.

“This is not something a person can overcome alone through casual conversation or home remedies. Treatment should be based on scientific medical knowledge,” she said.

The treatment of depression varies depending on the severity of symptoms. In mild to moderate cases, psychotherapy is usually the first step. For moderate to severe depression, medication is often necessary.

Balaban noted that depression treatments are consistent worldwide. “We are fortunate in our health care system; we have access to all treatments available internationally. Recently, bright light therapy has become more common, especially for seasonal depression. It is widely used in northern countries such as Norway and Sweden, where winters are longer and darker compared to our sun-rich, four-season climate. Bright light therapy has proven effective for treating seasonal depression,” she said.

Highlighting psychiatry as a successful medical field with many treatment options, Balaban encouraged individuals experiencing any mental health issues to seek professional help.

“In psychiatry, we have many treatment options tailored to fit the unique needs of each person. Therefore, anyone feeling psychological distress should definitely consult a psychiatrist,” she concluded.