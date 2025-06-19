Professor Fatma Çelik, head of the Nutrition and Dietetics Department at Biruni University, emphasized that the pressure to lose weight can trigger the eating disorder anorexia nervosa, characterized by insufficient eating and excessive weight loss.

In a statement from the university, Çelik explained that young people are constantly exposed to the "thin body" pressure through social media, environmental factors and other media outlets, which primarily trigger anorexia nervosa and various other eating disorders.

Drawing attention to anorexia nervosa as a serious psychiatric illness, she said: "This disorder causes not only physical but also psychological devastation that goes beyond what is visible. Psychological factors such as genetic predisposition, low self-esteem, perfectionism and a need for control play important roles in the development of anorexia. The thin body image imposed by modern society makes young individuals more vulnerable and prone to developing this disorder."

Çelik pointed out the crucial role of families and close circles in these cases, stressing that early signs of anorexia should never be ignored. She noted, "Along with symptoms like extreme weight loss, fatigue, muscle wasting, dry skin and menstrual irregularities, behavioral changes such as altered eating rituals, obsessive thoughts and excessive exercise must also be taken seriously. These signs can be easily noticed through healthy communication with young people."

Highlighting that anorexia treatment is not limited to simply helping the individual gain weight, she stated that a multidisciplinary approach is essential. With the support of psychiatrists, specialist dietitians and psychologists, both the physical and mental health of the individual must be restored. She added that cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), family therapy and medication, if necessary, should also be part of the treatment process.

Çelik warned against dangerous practices like detoxes, shock liquid diets, or prolonged starvation without dietitian supervision, saying these pose serious public health risks. She remarked:

"In a world where we are fighting hunger, it is tragic that people who have easy access to food unwittingly condemn themselves to starvation, fluid restriction or uncontrolled detoxes due to lack of knowledge. Unfortunately, this trend is sometimes supported by individuals on social media who seek fame and attention but lack scientific grounding."

She stressed the need to break the common societal perception that "being thin means being healthy," noting that knowledge is the most important factor here. An informed individual can develop a healthy relationship with their own body.

Emphasizing the importance of a healthy and sustainable nutrition routine, Çelik advised: "Drink plenty of water and fluids and always include vegetables on your table. Consume meat, fish, dairy products, eggs, fruits, legumes, grains, starchy vegetables and healthy fats in a balanced way. However, the most crucial point to understand is that nutrition is highly personal. Therefore, every individual should consult a professional dietitian to determine and follow a personalized nutrition plan that suits their needs."