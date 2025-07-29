Thanks to llama antibodies, French researchers have successfully reduced the symptoms of schizophrenia.

This breakthrough, which involves crossing the brain’s protective barrier, could revolutionize the treatment of mental disorders. According to a new study, llamas may offer a beacon of hope for schizophrenia treatment.

Schizophrenia is a severe brain disorder that causes individuals to perceive reality abnormally. However, this domesticated, woolly animal native to South America might hold the key to helping treat the disease.

This week, French scientists announced they designed a small part of an antibody called a “nanobody” using llama antibodies – proteins that help protect the immune system. This nanobody can activate a neurotransmitter that regulates neural activity in the brain.

Neurotransmitters are chemical molecules that carry messages between nerve cells.

Previously, llama antibodies have been shown to be effective in combating COVID-19 and other SARS-like viruses.

Researchers at the Institute of Functional Genomics (IGF) observed that when this molecule was injected intravenously or intramuscularly, it could cross the blood-brain barrier and reach brain receptors. This barrier is a tightly packed layer of cells that protects the brain from harmful substances.

In two separate tests on mice, scientists found that the nanobodies improved cognitive impairments. A single injection led to noticeable improvements in cognitive functions and these effects lasted for up to a week.

The next step involves clinical trials to determine whether these findings could offer a new approach for treating Schizophrenia in humans.

How does Schizophrenia develop?

Schizophrenia is a chronic disease with no known exact cause. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests that a combination of genetic and environmental factors may contribute to the development of the condition. It is difficult to measure how often Schizophrenia occurs precisely.

Although it can appear at any age, Schizophrenia is typically diagnosed between the ages of 16 and 30. Symptoms vary from person to person.

While there is no definitive cure, Schizophrenia can be managed with antipsychotic medications, therapy and personal coping strategies, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

The authors of this study aim to integrate this new nanobody-based method into existing treatment strategies.