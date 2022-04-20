Irritable bowel syndrome is a condition that affects around 10% of people around the world. So, when Turkish Gastroenterology Association made a statement about the syndrome and its treatment as part of the "Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month," it was not for nothing.

In the statement, the association stated that patients with IBS, a common condition that negatively affects quality of life, experience abdominal pain that recurs at least once a week.

Emphasizing that IBS does not turn into another disease or cancer, but impairs quality of life, President of Turkish Gastroenterology Association Professor Dilek Oğuz and Secretary General Professor Ayhan Hilmi Çekin said that the pandemic caused an increase in IBS symptoms.

Pointing out that IBS is sometimes confused with diseases such as celiac and ulcerative colitis, the statement noted that:

"Diet, regular exercise, drug therapy, 'biofeedback' therapy and psychological support are used in the treatment of IBS. Reviewing the diet and adjusting it according to the symptoms can be considered the first step. Gas-producing foods such as legumes, cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower should not be consumed in people with bloating. Foods to be excluded from the diet, such as dairy products containing lactose, should be determined with the help of a dietitian and should be considered useless if no response can be obtained with a two-week restriction.

Physical activity for 20 to 60 minutes a day, 3 to 5 days a week has been shown to reduce symptoms. IBS patients may present with diarrhea accompanied by abdominal pain, constipation, bloating and a combination of diarrhea and constipation. In the treatment of IBS, a treatment plan is made by choosing the drug according to the dominant symptom. It is important that drug therapy is administered for at least 8 weeks and that patients are informed about regular drug use. Performing the treatment by a team of gastroenterology specialists, specialist dietitians and, when necessary, psychiatrists will increase the success."