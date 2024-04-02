England's National Health Service (NHS) revealed on Tuesday that patients with Type 1 diabetes will soon be equipped with an "artificial pancreas" to manage their condition. This groundbreaking system, which regulates glucose levels and administers insulin, will be provided to patients across various age groups, including children.

The NHS plans to reach out to patients, marking a historic milestone as the first implementation of such technology on a global scale.

"The technology will mean some people with type 1 diabetes will no longer need to inject themselves with insulin but rely on technology to receive this life-saving medication," the NHS explained.

Partha Kar, the NHS national specialty adviser for diabetes, said, "This futuristic technology not only improves medical care but also enhances the quality of life for those affected."

The NHS spends almost 10 billion pounds ($12.55 billion) per year on "identifying and treating diabetes."