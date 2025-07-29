A new study released Tuesday found that commercially available ultraviolet light technology can significantly reduce respiratory infections among residents of elderly care facilities.

A study published in JAMA Internal Medicine shows that germicidal ultraviolet (GUV) appliances reduced overall viral respiratory infections in four nursing home facilities by more than 12% compared to normal.

Researchers installed GUV devices in South Australian elder care homes to purify air by emitting UVC rays that deactivate viruses and bacteria, South Australia's Flinders University said in a statement.

"Some of the key advantages of germicidal ultraviolet air-treatment appliances are that they are easily installed into existing facilities and cost-effective to use," lead author Andrew Shoubridge from Flinders University and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute, said

Senior author Geraint Rogers said GUV technology offers a practical, unobtrusive way to protect vulnerable citizens and other high-risk settings.

The two-year study found GUV devices to be safe for residents, versatile for different facilities, and effective at lowering airborne pathogens in real-world elder care settings.

With over 250,000 Australians in aged care, this technology could help protect vulnerable older people against seasonal respiratory viral outbreaks and future pandemics as a useful addition to existing infection control measures.

