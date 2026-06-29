Dr. Abdullah Kaan Kurt, a general practitioner at Karadeniz Technical University’s Farabi Hospital, said obesity is a chronic disease that goes beyond physical appearance and should not be reduced to a cosmetic issue. He added that so-called “weight-loss injections” are only effective when combined with long-term lifestyle changes.

“Obesity is not just an aesthetic problem. It is a chronic public health issue that can form the basis of many diseases and can sometimes be progressive,” Kurt said. He added that rising rates of overweight and obesity reflect a broader public health challenge.

He said injectable treatments used in obesity care can increase feelings of fullness, delay stomach emptying and suppress appetite through metabolic effects. However, he stressed they are not a standalone solution.

“These treatments are not a solution on their own,” he said. “They should be seen as supportive tools that help patients maintain healthy lifestyle habits, not as a substitute for them.”

Kurt noted that the medications have become increasingly common in recent years. Citing national data, he said roughly 70% of the population is either overweight or obese.

He said the injections are generally considered for patients with a body mass index (BMI) over 30, or over 27 when accompanied by conditions such as hypertension or diabetes. However, he emphasized that meeting the criteria does not mean the treatment is automatically required.

“These medications are not meant for someone who simply has three to five kilos to lose,” he said.

Kurt said patients should first focus on structured nutrition, regular exercise, sleep quality, hydration and stress management. If those are not sufficient, injectable therapies may be used temporarily under medical supervision.

He also warned that weight regain is common after stopping the injections if lifestyle changes are not maintained.

“The most sustainable way to lose weight is to integrate healthy living habits into daily life,” he said. “If these habits are not established, many patients tend to regain the weight after stopping treatment.”

He added that reduced muscle mass during weight loss can lower daily energy expenditure, which may further contribute to weight regain over time.