The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the theme for World Health Day on April 7, 2025, as "Maternal and Newborn Health." Dr. Tasnim Ghaleb Sadeq Atatrah, the new WHO Representative in Türkiye, emphasized the importance of this theme and shared insights into Türkiye’s role in public health.

Türkiye's role

Atatrah highlighted that Türkiye is one of the priority countries in the WHO European Region. She noted that Türkiye has been a leader in implementing successful health programs, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the country showcased exemplary resilience and response efforts.

The representative pointed out that the virus impacted people worldwide, regardless of borders and stressed the importance of emergency preparedness, response and strengthening health systems within the WHO European Region's work plan. She also underscored the value of sharing lessons learned from the pandemic among countries to improve global health security.

"Viruses do not respect borders or visas; they affect everyone. This makes it vital for all countries to establish strong emergency services and effective response systems," Atatrah remarked.

Türkiye's healthcare system

When discussing Türkiye's healthcare system, Atatrah praised its strong foundation, particularly in family health and community-based services. This was evident not only during the COVID-19 pandemic but also in responses to natural disasters like earthquakes. He commended the Turkish government's efforts and the Ministry of Health's contribution to these successes.

Dr. Tasnim Ghaleb Sadeq Atatrah, the new WHO Representative in Türkiye. (AA Photo)

"Our core principle is health for all. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. This approach forms the basis of our collaboration with Türkiye," Dr. Atatrah stated.

Preparing for future pandemics

Atatrah also touched on WHO’s ongoing efforts to combat non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like cancer and heart disease, which significantly contribute to both disease burden and mortality. While fighting infectious diseases remains a priority, new strategies and action plans for NCDs have been developed.

Looking ahead, Atatrah warned that new pandemics could emerge in the future, making preparedness critical. "There could be new pandemics, and we must be prepared. Our work on vaccination and immunization programs continues," he said.

This year's World Health Day theme, "Maternal and Newborn Health," draws attention to a crucial public health issue worldwide. Atatrah highlighted that, in 2020, approximately 287,000 mothers lost their lives due to complications related to pregnancy and childbirth.

"The message for this year is 'Healthy Beginnings, Happy Tomorrows.' WHO will continue to focus on maternal health, not just on World Health Day but throughout the year," said Atatrah.

Atatrah expressed his appreciation for Türkiye's robust health care system, particularly in providing quality health services to mothers and newborns during childbirth and postpartum. He remarked that this is a clear sign of a strong health care system in place.

Additionally, he commended Türkiye as a strong example of community health and primary health care services, emphasizing the strength of maternal and child health services in the country.