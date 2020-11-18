Roughly a half of us wear some kind of glasses, whether it's to correct astigmatism or to see near or far. But when we go to cleaning them, we often resort to unsuitable means.

Polishing glasses on a whim with a T-shirt or a random piece of cloth is not a good idea, as it only spreads the dirt, and tiny grains of dust can act like sandpaper on the glasses and end up ruining the lenses, the German Board of Vision warns.

If you don't want scratches on your lenses, you're better off cleaning them under running warm water and creating a lather on the lens with a tiny drop of dishwashing detergent by using the tips of your fingers. You could also use dedicated glass or window cleaning spray. Makes sure the soap you use does not have lotion additives that could leave a film on the lenses.

You should then rinse them well, and dry with a clean, soft cotton cloth. Microfiber cleaning cloths are also a good option. Try to wipe them from the outside in to prevent dirt particles from getting wedged between the frame and the lenses. For more stubborn spots, experts recommend using an ultrasonic cleaner at your local optician.

Considering the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic, opticians also recommend a light daily cleaning every day and a weekly deeper cleaning of the frames.

To ensure your vision remains clear even when using a face mask, spectacle wearers should place their glasses over their mask. The air from breathing flows upwards then flows past the lenses.

You can also sew a wire into the upper part of the mask so that the hem can be adapted exactly to the shape of your nose and the warm air you breathe out no longer flows upwards. However, experts recommend that the wire should be stainless steel so that the face-covering can be put in the washing machine without any problems. (For more tips and tricks on how to prevent your glasses from fogging up while wearing a mask check here.)

On average, over 48% of individuals wear spectacles in Europe. This figure is considerably lower in Turkey, with statistics showing 15-20% of the population wearing glasses. However, 30 million people are estimated to have vision problems that need to be corrected in Turkey. A 2012 study found that there were 12 million regular glasses wearers in Turkey.