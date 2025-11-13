Every year on Nov. 14, the world's attention turns to diabetes. This day was initiated by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1991 and in 2006, it was officially recognized as an international day of action by the United Nations. The aim is to raise awareness of the disease, promote prevention and treatment, and highlight the enormous social and economic consequences of diabetes.

Figures, facts, trends

The global burden of diabetes is enormous and continues to grow. According to the WHO, around 14% of adults (aged 18 and over) were living with diabetes in 2022 – an increase from around 7% in 1990. According to recent estimates by the IDF, hundreds of millions of adults are living with diabetes today. For example, it is estimated that around 589 million adults (aged 20-79) have diabetes, many of whom are not even aware of their condition. The trend is particularly alarming in low- and middle-income countries, where diabetes rates are rising most rapidly and access to treatment is often inadequate. Diabetes often leads to serious complications, including heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, blindness and amputations.

Why this topic matters today

Diabetes is not purely a “disease of old age” or a “simple lifestyle problem” – it affects people of all ages, increasingly including the working population and even children and adolescents. According to the IDF, around seven out of 10 people with diabetes are of working age. The campaign for 2024-2026 – under the motto “Diabetes and Well-Being” – therefore focuses on the physical, mental and social well-being of people with diabetes, not just medical care, but a life with a good quality of life. Diabetes is also significant in economic and social terms. The costs for health care systems are rising, work capacity and productivity are affected, and the burden on families and communities is growing.

What are the main causes, risk factors?

There is much to suggest that the global increase in Type 2 diabetes is largely linked to changes in living conditions. A sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise, or being overweight or obese, are leading causes. These are especially related to unhealthy diets high in calories, sugar and industrially processed foods. Higher life expectancy and changes in work and leisure habits, as well as unequal distribution of resources in health care and education, which make prevention and early detection difficult, often also have a cumulative effect. In many regions, diagnosis and treatment are also inadequate. In lower-income countries, a large proportion of those affected do not receive the necessary therapy.

What can be done

The good news is that diabetes is preventable in many cases or can be better controlled through early diagnosis and treatment. Lifestyle measures such as healthy eating, regular physical activity, avoiding tobacco use and maintaining a healthy body weight can significantly reduce the risk of the disease, according to the World Health Organization. Early detection and regular check-ups, such as regular blood sugar monitoring, care from doctors, eye, kidney and foot check-ups, can also prevent long-term complications. Health and workplace policies of employers, health care providers and politicians should also create the right conditions – such as healthy workplaces, access to care and destigmatization. Social awareness campaigns, strengthening the self-competence of those affected and exchange within communities and networks can also help spread information.

Underestimated setting

One aspect that is increasingly coming into focus is diabetes in the workplace. People with diabetes often face particular challenges: stigmatization, stress, lack of support in the workplace and health risks. A working environment that allows for exercise, promotes healthy eating and offers psychosocial support can contribute greatly to quality of life.

Implementing locally

For Germany, Türkiye and other countries, this means that national health systems, companies and institutions should make diabetes prevention and care a binding commitment. For example, offering workplace health programs with a focus on nutrition and exercise or involving schools and communities to offer education from an early age would also help. Likewise, actively supporting people with diabetes via counseling, peer groups and digital tools in addition to improvements in investments in primary health care, diagnostic capacities and treatment would support those dealing with the illness.