A military watchtower dating back 1,800 years ago was discovered in the Gerger district of southeastern Adıyaman province on the banks of the Euphrates. The historical structure was identified after a local shepherd intrigued by the oddity of the structure informed the authorities.

Grazing his animals on the banks of the Euphrates in the countryside of Konacık village, Ramazan Kılınç found a different structure in the rocks. After Kılınç reported it to the authorities, teams from Adıyaman Museum visited the region and took samples from the stones of the structure.

The experts determined that the samples dated 1,800 years. Enhancing their research, the teams revealed that the structure was a military watchtower used in the Middle Ages.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Adıyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan said there are also ruins of a fortress around the watchtower. Noting that fortresses have been constructed on the banks of the Euphrates throughout history with the aim of protection, Alkan continued, “The newly found fortress and watchtower were also constructed to provide protection."

Several pottery pieces were also discovered in the area, indicating that people lived in the fortress at one time.