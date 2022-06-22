It was an intriguing find as archaeologists discovered 3,000-year-old grapes, lentils, broad beans, peas, wheat and barley seeds during excavations in the ancient city of Mopsuestia, or Misis, in southern Turkey's Adana.

Excavations continue at Mopsuestia in Adana's Yüreğir district, whose history dates back to 7,000 B.C. and where many empires, such as the Roman and Byzantine, once had settlements.

New findings that will shed light on the history of the settlement were found during the excavations of the mound near the Mopsuestia Bridge, where according to stories Luqman al-Hakeem – a wise man after whom Surah Luqman, the 31st sura or chapter of the Quran, is named – dropped the immortality elixir.

Under the supervision of professor Anna Lucia D'agata from the International Research Institute of Rome and professor Giovanni Salmeri from the University of Pisa, findings that hosted various cultures were found in the excavations, which were also attended by Turkish archaeologists.

The 3,000-year-old wheat, barley, lentil, pea and grape seeds found in the excavations excited the archaeologists. Evaluating that these products were grown and traded by ships at that time, the scientists emphasized the importance of trade in Mopsuestia.

"Archaeology is not just about sculpture. Archaeology is knowing about human life. We found seeds in the soil during our excavations. We conducted analyses. We want to know about life in Çukurova 3,000, 4,000 years ago."

Yüreğir's Mayor Fatih Mehmet Kocaispir stated that Mopsuestia was one of the most important locations in the history of Turkey and noted that serious excavations were carried out in the mound.

"This is a place where life has continued uninterruptedly for 8,000 years. This year, too, we have uncovered very exciting findings with our Italian excavation team. Grape seeds dating back 3,000 years have been found. Of course, these grape seeds, even though they have become relatively carbonized and have lost their quality, present an important finding showing that the grape trade and grape harvest were done in the region 3,000 years ago. In addition, lentils, broad beans, peas, wheat and barley seeds were found," he said.

"I am also very excited right now. These seeds are not suitable for planting, but it reveals that these products have been cultivated in this region for 3,000 years, that there were ports along the Ceyhan River and that these products were traded. Our excavations will continue in September and October. We hope that in these excavations, we will find brand new seeds and new discoveries.

"These seeds are very important for us to learn how human life flowed at that time. We will report these seeds to state institutions. After our ministry evaluates the seeds, it will open a horizon for us in terms of agricultural history in the coming days."