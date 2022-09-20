As the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 after being on the throne for 70 years, ended, many people remained curious about the complex burial procedures and the pompous jewels that the queen buried with.

The queen died peacefully at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

"Her majesty was an incredibly humble woman at heart, who is unlikely to be dressed in anything but her simple Welsh gold wedding band to rest and a pair of pearl earrings," Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council, said when she was asked what would be the burial jewels. Here are four jewels that the queen is buried with as the longest-reigning monarch is laid to final rest.

Wedding band

Queen Elizabeth announced her engagement to Philip Mountbatten on July 9, 1947, at Buckingham Palace. The couple were married the following November in Westminster Abbey. The wedding ring belonged to the queen mother when she married the late Duke of Edinburgh and she wore it everyday. Rumor has it, the wedding band is engraved with a secret message from King Philip. The band was crafted from pure Welsh gold as it has been established as a royal tradition.

Pearl earrings

The absolute must iconic pearl earrings are buried with the queen. She was so fond of them that she gifted a pair to all the women of the Royal Family. Her pair also was a gift from her grandmother Queen Mary. They are symbols of power and elegance of simplicity.

Pearl necklace

The queen received her first pearl necklace from her father King George VI in the form of three-stranded chains. Receiving two pearls each year at her birthday from her father, the queen expanded it and carried it for her whole life as a symbol of the close relationship between her and her father.

Wand of office

This thin wand is a symbol of the lord chamberlain, Lord Andrew Parker. It was used by him to tap people who were being loud or disrespectful in the monarch's court. Before the coffin is placed in the royal cemetery, the wand was broken and put onto the coffin.

The queen's private jewelry collection contained more than 300 pieces, including 15 rings, 14 watches, 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings and 98 brooches.

Royal commentator Josh Rom told the New York Post that the majority of the queen's tiara collection will pass to King Charles III and possibly Princess Kate of Wales, for Consort Queen Camilla to use.