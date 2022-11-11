Enriched with ancient history, Mount Nemrut, standing at a height of 2,134 meters (7,000 feet), in southern Türkiye's Adiyaman might just be the most perfect spot to relish the rising and setting of the sun.

Enthusiasts agree. The mountain, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987, has always been an extremely popular spot for tourists. The site looks dazzling with historical texture, featuring 10-meter high, seated statues of the Commagene's ruler, King Antiochus, whose statue is surrounded by ancient gods, including Zeus and Apollo, which were discovered in 1881 by a German engineer. Commagene is a kingdom founded north of Syria and the Euphrates after the breakup of Alexander the Great's empire.

The statues are believed to have been commissioned by King Antiochus I for his own tomb during the first century B.C. at the site, which has been under protection for decades with the Mount Nemrut National Park established in 1988.

An infographic on Mount Nemrut. (AA Photo)

"The mausoleum of Antiochus I (69-34 B.C.) is one of the most ambitious constructions of the Hellenistic period," the U.N. agency said.

"The syncretism of its pantheon, and the lineage of its kings, which can be traced back through two sets of legends, Greek and Persian, is evidence of the dual origin of this kingdom's culture."

From January to October 2022 alone, the mountain has hosted 222,000 visitors, with the mound, measuring 50 meters in height and 150 meters in diameter, and the 180-meter-long ceremonial road continuing to attract thousands of history enthusiasts every month.