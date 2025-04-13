A nearly 2,000-year-old Medusa mosaic in the ancient city of Kibyra, located in the Gölhisar district of Türkiye’s southwestern Burdur province, has reopened to visitors for the 2025 season after being covered for protection during the winter months.

The mosaic, crafted using the rare "opus sectile" technique with colorful marble pieces, is considered one of the world’s few surviving examples of its kind. It is situated at the center of the odeon – a multifunctional structure used in antiquity as a concert hall, assembly venue, court and theater – within the ancient city, about 108 kilometers (67 miles) from the city center.

The floor mosaic, which depicts the mythological figure Medusa, was covered by expert restorers during the winter to shield it from harsh weather conditions. With the arrival of spring, the protective covering was removed and the site has once again opened to the public.

Şükrü Özüdoğru, head of the Kibyra excavations and an archaeology professor at Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, announced on social media that the mosaic will remain open to visitors until the end of November 2025.

In Greek mythology, Medusa is known for her deadly gaze, which was believed to turn ill-intentioned onlookers to stone. Experts say the mosaic is unique worldwide due to its design, craftsmanship and state of preservation.