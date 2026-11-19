Researchers have reconstructed nearly 2,000 years of history at an ancient Roman bath complex in southwestern Türkiye, revealing how major earthquakes shaped its construction, restoration and eventual collapse.

The study, conducted by researchers from Ankara and Pamukkale universities and published in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences, examined the remains of a bath complex in the ancient city of Stratonikeia in Türkiye's Muğla province.

Scientists analyzed bricks, mortar and sediment from the bath's cold room, known as the frigidarium, and an adjacent exercise courtyard to determine when the structure was built, repaired and damaged.

Combining a dating technique that measures energy stored in minerals with archaeological evidence and historical earthquake records, the researchers identified three major phases in the complex's history.

The bath's original construction was dated to the late first or early A.D. second century, a period of extensive urban development in Stratonikeia under Roman rule.

A major restoration phase was dated to between A.D. 365 and 499, with the highest probability around A.D. 375.

Researchers said the findings were consistent with reconstruction following a powerful earthquake off Crete in A.D. 365 that caused widespread destruction across the eastern Mediterranean.

Coins minted in A.D. 613 and found beneath a layer of rubble helped narrow the date of the bath's final major collapse to between A.D. 613 and 850, with the highest probability around A.D. 633.

The researchers suggested that a major earthquake in the early seventh century may have caused the complex to lose its monumental function, although the exact date could not be established.

Eren Şahiner, a professor at Ankara University's Earth Sciences Application and Research Center, said the research shed light on how ancient communities responded to natural disasters and rebuilt their settlements.

"We can see the destructive impact of earthquakes and how they affect the population and urbanization of a region," he told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Şahiner added that the findings could help scientists better understand the long-term effects of earthquakes on cities and their populations.